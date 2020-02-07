Official: The drivers sign the Shaq Evans CFL all-star receiver for the 2020 season

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have committed the American receiver Shaq Evans to a one-year contract extension for the 2020 season.

3DownNation insider Justin Dunk first reported the news.

Evans was entitled to act as a free agent on February 11, 2020.

Evans returns to the Riders after a 2019 breakout season, where he was named CFL All Star. The 28-year-old was fourth in the league when he received 72 receptions at 1,334 yards and added five touchdowns.

Born in California, he earned more than 100 yards in six games last season, including a 193-yard game against Winnipeg. He led the CFL on average at 18.6 yards per catch and over 30 yards with 15 yards. Evans was named top performer of the week in weeks 6 and 17.

Evans signed with Saskatchewan in 2018 and built 785 yards at 50 receptions, including 233 yards after the catch.

Before joining the Riders, Evans was selected by Round 4 of the New York Jets, round 115 of the 2014 NFL Draft, and spent some time with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, and Jacksonville Jaguars.