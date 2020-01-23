Official support from S. Carolina changes from Biden to Sanders

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A South Carolina elected official who supported Joe Biden last month changes her Bernie Sanders affiliation in the state’s first presidential dialing code, saying she saw the former vice president – whose support in the state is deeply felt , – As a “compromise choice”.

Dahli Myers told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she made part of the change because she estimates what she sees as Sanders’ strength when she manages to head-to-toe President Donald Trump in the general election.

“I looked at it and thought he was right,” said Myers, a black woman who was first elected to the Richland County Council in 2016. “He is not afraid and he does not apologize … I like the fact that he is ready to fight for a better America – for the least, the fallen, the left behind.”

Vermont’s Senator Sanders often names what he sees as Trump’s dishonesty and calls the president “pathological liar” on the campaign. Biden, who has had ties to South Carolina for decades, has held elections, particularly in the United States, among black voters who make up the majority of the state’s primary democratic electorate.

Sanders, whose 47-point loss to Hillary Clinton in South Carolina in 2016 weakened the momentum of the opening competitions and revealed his weakness against black voters, focused on strengthening his ties to the state’s black community.

In December, Myers, a corporate lawyer in Colombia, was among more than a dozen elected South Carolina officials wishing to advocate Biden, and in a dismissal from the Biden campaign said he was “the only candidate with the broad and diverse coalition of “support we need to” win against Trump in the general election “. Myers initially said she supported Biden because she saw him as a candidate who could potentially target Republican voters who were disenfranchised by the President.

“It was a compromise,” she said. “I didn’t find anyone’s job electrifying, but I found Joe Biden’s job reassuring in a normal American way.”

But in the weeks that followed, Myers said she felt that Biden’s candidacy, though familiar and perhaps comfortable, would not be enough to inspire the young voters whom she thought were necessary for a democratic victory.

When asked how someone who considered himself a conservative Democrat could support a candidate like Sanders, whose proposals, including Medicare for All, suggest unprecedented government growth, Myers said she has concerns, but doubts this ever become law without changes.

“Medicare for All must go through Congress,” she said. “He won’t pull Donald Trump.”

Ultimately, Myers said that her decision did not necessarily depend on her personal preferences.

“I am a 50 year old black woman and I tend to be in the middle of the road,” said Myers. I am not a left-wing liberal. I am not even a left-wing democrat. But I’m a realist. “

