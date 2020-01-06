Official statement: Celtic Slam SFA About Christie Ban

Loading...

Celtic has released a statement tonight slamming the governing body for their lack of consistency in dealing with disciplinary measures.

The club responded to Ryan Christie’s ban after a quick hearing decided that he was involved in cheating by grabbing Alfredo Morelos.

The only problem is that we have seen exactly the same incident, with exactly two the same people in a previous game where Alfredo Morelos was not charged. Now we have a scenario in which the Ibrox club and their players have been able to push a false story that is the guideline for decision making by the SFA.

Celtic has released this powerfully formulated statement.

“Celtic Football Club and Ryan Christie are extremely disappointed with the outcome of the hearing today.

“Given the recent treatment of Celtic players and the lack of sanctions for those responsible, the fact that a sanction has been imposed on Ryan for the incident in question demonstrates a worrying lack of consistency in the Scottish FA fast-track process.

“Of course we contact the Scottish FA about our concerns. Scottish football deserves a disciplinary process that is fair, consistent and fit for purpose. “

Many Celtic fans are desperately looking for a backbone for the club when it comes to the SFA and the way they do business.

Although Celtic has released a statement, we expect very little that it will happen and Ryan will have to serve his ban.

All players must be held responsible for incidents, but the scatter gun approach by the unfortunate SFA gives way to the possibility that something else is at work – whether that is true or not.