Weeks of preparing candidates’ debates likely flew out the window on Monday when CNN dropped a bomb story: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said Bernie Sanders of Vermont told her a woman could not win in 2020.
By surprising coincidence, CNN is hosting the final candidates’ debate this evening before the Iowa caucus in Des Moines. Monday’s explosive report is WWE-style marketing perfect for the last major campaign released before the first votes.
Journalists expect a “fiery” exchange between Bernie and Liz this evening (a “doozy” as Politico calls him). Consequently, we have adjusted the rules of the drinking game to adapt it to the real (and forced) combat atmosphere that should permeate the debates.
As always, do not play politics and do not drive. Tonight’s rules require a drink EVERY TIME:
- A CNN moderator works on Warren or Sanders in hostilities. Double if the said moderator (Wolf Blitzer’s cough cough) refers to the CNN story triggering the Warren-Sanders imbroglio.
- Warren laments that we are not paying attention to the “real problems” and mentions his friendship with Sanders.
- Biden talks about his Iraq war record. Double if it is a brand new version of events.
- A candidate blows Trump on Iran, then essentially says he would do the same thing but with better planning.
- A candidate begins a segment with “Look”, “Let me be clear”, “Here’s the deal” or “At the end of the day”.
- Sanders growls that he wrote the damn bill.
- A candidate who has been muddling all year pleads for unity and notes that “we can all agree”, anyone on stage would be better than Trump. See also: “People are tired of Washington’s internal struggles.”
- A candidate makes a particularly cowardly ploy for the voters of Cory Booker or Julian Castro.
- A candidate sincerely compliments Andrew Yang or expresses his sadness at not being on stage.
- A candidate mentions a picturesque Iowa city he or she recently visited. Double if they mention the name of the ordinary Iowan they connected with.
- Anyone mentions corn or farms or tells a story of hokey humanism about their past in the Midwest or Central America. Double if Klobuchar mentions his grandfather Ely’s miner.
- Biden loses the thread of his thoughts.
- Tom Steyer says he was for something before the other candidates. Penalty shot if he is in Scottish tie.
- Cable commentator uses the word “fireworks” or suggests a metaphor of forced boxing
- A cable commentator declares Klobuchar the big winner.