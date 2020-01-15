Weeks of preparing candidates’ debates likely flew out the window on Monday when CNN dropped a bomb story: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said Bernie Sanders of Vermont told her a woman could not win in 2020.

By surprising coincidence, CNN is hosting the final candidates’ debate this evening before the Iowa caucus in Des Moines. Monday’s explosive report is WWE-style marketing perfect for the last major campaign released before the first votes.

Journalists expect a “fiery” exchange between Bernie and Liz this evening (a “doozy” as Politico calls him). Consequently, we have adjusted the rules of the drinking game to adapt it to the real (and forced) combat atmosphere that should permeate the debates.

As always, do not play politics and do not drive. Tonight’s rules require a drink EVERY TIME: