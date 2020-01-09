Official resignation amid charges, he paid women to give up babies paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“My focus is now on defending the accusations against me,” Petersen said.

He is accused of human smuggling in Utah and Arkansas and cheats the Arizona Medicaid system with $ 800,000 by submitting false applications for the women to receive state-funded health coverage.

Authorities say the women who went to Utah to give birth received little or no prenatal care. They also said that Petersen and his associates took passports from the pregnant women while they were in the US to gain more control over them.

Petersen has argued not guilty of the accusations in Arizona and Arkansas. He hasn’t argued in Utah yet.

His lawyers said Petersen had a legal adoption practice and was defamed before his side of the story came out. They had argued that the provincial government had no basis to suspend him.

County Supervisor Steve Gallardo said that Petersen can only blame himself for his actions. “He took advantage of these vulnerable women for his own personal greed, and he did it in the province time,” Gallardo said.

Kory Langhofer, one of Petersens lawyers, said his client had to choose between focusing his time and money on his office or keeping his freedom. “It is an unfair choice, but he ultimately chose to focus on criminal charges, rather than his work,” Langhofer said.

Petersen previously rejected calls to resign and fought his 120-day unpaid suspension.

Thousands of files related to his adoption business were discovered on his government laptop, confirming the pressure of the board to remove him. Content recovered on the laptop contained text messages from pregnant women who were threatened when they changed their mind about giving up their newborns.

Petersen, who received $ 77,000 a year as a government official, won a special reviewer election in 2014 and was re-elected in 2016. His term would expire at the end of the year.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he completed a conversion mission on the Marshall Islands, a collection of atolls and islands in the Eastern Pacific.

Lynwood Jennet, accused of helping Petersen with the plan, pleaded guilty in Arizona last month to help arrange state-funded health coverage for expectant mothers, although the women were not living in the state. She has agreed to testify against Petersen.

Jacques Billeaud, The Associated Press