Official: Quarterback Nick Arbuckle signs a two-year contract with Ottawa Redblacks

Photo courtesy of Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

American quarterback Nick Arbuckle has signed a two-year deal with Ottawa.

Arbuckle’s rights were acquired by Ottawa in early January from Calgary Stampeders in exchange for Ottawa’s third choice in this year’s CFL draft. With the signing, the Redblacks and Stampeders exchange the designs of the first round.

“I am very excited to be an Ottawa Redblack and I can’t wait to get there and go to work as soon as possible,” said Arbuckle. “It is an incredible feeling to know that my wife and I will have the opportunity to start our family in such an amazing city.”

The 26-year-old impressed in his second year at CFL in 2019 after succeeding an injured Bo Levi Mitchell. Georgia State University’s product ended the season with 174 passes for 2,103 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2016 he attended the Pittsburgh Steelers minicamp.

“We were very impressed with Nick when we met him and felt that he could enable us to succeed with what we saw on tape,” said head coach Paul LaPolice.

“Nick has the ability to win a team with his intelligence, leadership, ability to throw the ball and how he can process information on the soccer field. We are happy to have him. “

Arbuckle played two seasons (2014-2015) in Georgia State. As a senior in 2015, he was the first team at the Sun Belt Conference and also the student athlete of the year.

He set a Sun Belt season record at 4,368 yards in 2015 and school records with 307 degrees and 28 touchdowns. Before Georgia State, he played two seasons at Pierce College in California and threw 73 touchdowns.

Ottawa secures a young quarterback of the present and future in Arbuckle.