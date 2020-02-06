Official: Orlondo Steinauer completes Ticats 2020 coaching staff

Photo courtesy of Alex Lupul / AlexLupul.com

Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer has completed his coaching staff for the 2020 season.

It includes nine returning coaches from last season and the addition of Mike Gibson as an offensive line coach.

Four returning coaches were also promoted to new roles, including Tommy Condell as an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, Jim Barker as an assistant and recruiter for offensive and special teams, Craig Butler as a back coach and assistant for special teams, and Jarryd Baines as a receiver coach.

2020 Hamilton Tiger-Cats coaching staff

Orlondo Steinauer

Head coach

Tommy Condell

Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks

Mark Washington

Defensive coordinator

Jeff Reinebold

Specialist team coordinator

Mike Gibson

Offensive line

Jim Barker

Offensive / special teams assistant & personnel consultant

Robin Ross

linebacker

Randy Melvin

line of defense

Craig Butler

Defensive Backs Coach & Special Teams Assistant

D.J. Harper

Running backs

Jarryd Baines

receiver

“We were able to maintain continuity while adding a great person with significant experience in Mike Gibson,” said Steinauer. “This group embodies the leadership qualities, the work ethic and the skills of the employees, which are in harmony with our corporate culture.”

The 63-year-old Gibson brings 40 years of coaching experience to the Ticats, including 15 seasons in the Canadian Football League and over two decades in NCAA Division I. His tenure as CFL coach included two years in Hamilton, from 2009 to 2010 worked as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator.

Most recently, he spent a total of four seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos (2016–2019) and was assistant head coach and offensive line coach in 2019 after working as an offensive line coach and running game coordinator for three years.

Gibson’s additional experience as a CFL coach included one season as an Ottawa Redblacks offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2014, three seasons with Calgary Stampeders as a running backs coach in 2011 and offensive line coach in 2012 and 2013, two seasons as an offensive line coach at Saskatchewan Roughriders, where he was a member of the Gray Cup 2007 coaching team, and a total of three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, including two as an offensive coordinator in 2005 and 2006 after joining the league in 2001 as an offensive line coach.