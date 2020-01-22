Photo courtesy of Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have hired the American defender AC Leonard for a two-year contract extension until the 2021 season.

3DownNation insider Justin Dunk reported the news for the first time on Monday evening.

Leonard is entering his sixth CFL season and fourth with the drivers. The 28-year-old returned to Saskatchewan for the 2019 season after spending the 2018 Ottawa Redblacks. Last season, he played 17 games and collected 44 defensive duels, 10 duels against defeat, nine quarterback duels and three forced duels.

Leonard joined the B.C. in 2015. into the CFL. Lions as a recipient after the 2014 season at the Minnesota Vikings. He signed with the Riders in 2016 as a free agent, where he stayed until he signed with the Redblacks. In 73 career games, Leonard has completed 160 defensive duels, 25 sacks and four forced fiddling games. In 2018, he was named All Star of the East Division.

Born in Florian, played two seasons in the US state of Tennessee, also as a receiver, and registered 1,174 meters and 11 touchdowns with 85 receptions.