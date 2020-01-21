Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have completed their offensive coaching staff.

Buck Pierce was promoted to offensive coordinator – as 3DownNation insider Justin Dunk reported for the first time – and continued to act as quarterback coach. Kevin Bourgoin changes from a back trainer to a reception trainer. Pete Costanza joins the coaching staff as the new Running Backs Coach. In addition, the bombers keep Marty Costello in his role as an offensive line coach, who starts his fifth season with the team in 2020.

Pierce replaces Paul LaPolice, who left as head coach of the Ottawa Redblacks in December.

The 2020 season is the seventh for Pierce as a member of the team’s coaching staff, including four years as quarterback coach and two years as second half coach. In recent years, he has been a senior assistant to the Canadian Football League. Instead, he decided to stay in Winnipeg and continue to work with the bombers.

The 2019 season was offensively both challenging and rewarding for the bombers as the club, after injuries to Matt Nichols and Chris Streveler and the October deal, used three different quarterbacks to win Zach Collaros, who was 4-0 in on his way to victory Leadership went in the 107th Gray Cup.

Still, the 2019 Bombers (45) finished second and third in points per game (24.6) in offensive touchdowns in the CFL, while in a hurry (147.9 yards per game) and possession time (32 minutes) and two seconds). The Bombers took first place on the offensive in 2018, despite losing Nichols for three games at the start of the season, and were second in 2017.

In his recent years as bomber quarterback coach, Pierce Nichols helped get into the club’s top 10 career statistics. Pierce played a role in the development of Streveler, who was not only the CFL’s first direct quarterback in 24 years to start in 2018, but has also become one of the league’s most dangerous two-man threats in the past two seasons Position. After swapping for Collaros, Pierce was instrumental in helping the quarterback crash into the bombers’ offensive for the team’s memorable run in the playoffs.

Pierce was also one of the most popular quarterbacks in team history in his almost four years as a club starter (2010-2013) before retiring in 2014. During his nine seasons in the CFL with the Bombers and B.C. Lions, Pierce ended with 15,289 yards pass and 76 touchdowns in 130 games played.

Pierce was born in Kansas and grew up in Crescent City, California. He has been a full-fledged Winnipegger since he was signed up as a free agent in 2010 and has deep personal and professional roots in the city. He continues to be involved in a number of community initiatives, including Special Olympics in Manitoba, Manitoba Minor Football, the Ronald McDonald House, Faces of Freedom, the Dream Factory and United Way’s after-school programs.

Bourgoin will spend his fourth year at the club after serving as the team’s running backs coach for the past three years. The bombers had great success in the past three years when Andrew Harris won the last three championship titles.

The team led the CFL at breakneck speed in 2019, averaging 147.9 meters per game. Winnipeg’s 2,663-yard rushing was the highest rushing since 1965, when the team raced 3,005 yards in a 16-game season. Winnipeg also led the CFL in rush in 2018, averaging 134.9 yards per game, and in 2017, his first year with the team, averaging 101.3 yards per game.

Before joining the Bombers, Bourgoin was the assistant head coach at the University of Maine from March 2007 to January 2016. After starting his coaching career at Colby College, he worked as a receivers coach at Brown University for five years.

Costanza joined the Bombers after spending the past 12 seasons as a Receivers Coach with the Calgary Stampeders, where he was part of three Gray Cup winning teams. During his time with the Stampeders, Costanza was involved in the development of a number of recipients including Reggie Begelton, Eric Rogers, Hergy Mayala, Nik Lewis, DaVaris Daniels, Kamar Jorden and Marquay McDaniel.

Before joining Stamps in 2009, Costanza was Albany Conquest’s head coach in Arena Football League 2 and worked in the AFL2 offseason as a defensive backs coach at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He started coaching the New Jersey Red Dogs in 1997. During this time, John Hufnagel was the team’s head coach.