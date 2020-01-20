Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Nick Taylor again and added the American defensive end to Alex McCalister.

3DownNation insider John Hodge reported for the first time that Taylor had extended his contract.

Taylor launched seven games with Winnipeg in 2019, including all three playoff competitions, after being added to the club’s training list in early August. During this time, he recorded 12 duels and an interception that came back to touchdown. Taylor also spent part of 2019 with Edmonton, played in three games with the Eskimos and was a member of the Ottawa Redblacks from 2016 to 2017.

McCalister spent parts of the 2019 season with Winnipeg and played in one game. McCalister played three seasons for the Florida Gators, spanning a total of 52 tackles in 27 games, 18.5 defeats, 12.5 sacks and two forced duels in 27 games. McCalister was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and spent time on the Eagles training team during the 2017 season. He also spent time with the Washington Redskins.