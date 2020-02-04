Official: Arizona Cardinals sign quarterback Chris Streveler

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Former Canadian Football League quarterback Chris Streveler has officially signed a contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

3DownNation insider Justin Dunk first reported the news.

Winnipeg released Streveler to pursue NFL opportunities. He visited Arizona in December and worked for the Cardinals in January. The 24-year-old Streveler threw 19 touchdowns and 19 interceptions for 2,698 yards in two seasons with the bombers. He completed 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns with an average of 5.7 yards per carry.

Streveler was particularly effective for Winnipeg in the postseason during the 2019 CFL championship run. He rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown in the West semi-final in Calgary and threw a touchdown pass for Andrew Harris in the Gray Cup.

The University of South Dakota product has been compared to New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, who, as an explosive athlete, can use his arms and legs to attack the defense. He drives a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, has a 38.5-inch upright, and fired a 10-foot-five-inch long jump – all at 6-foot-two, 209 pounds.

Each of the three test results would have been the best among all quarterbacks that participated in the 2018 NFL Combine. But take away the QB position label for a second, and those numbers would be high in any skill position group – and they’re certainly the elite for signal callers.

Each individual NFL franchise had a representative at Strevelers Pro-Day in March 2018 and he worked privately for the Chicago Bears, but was not selected in the 2018 NFL draft.

Streveler was captain and led the Coyotes to the FCS playoffs as a senior for the first time in program history. He completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards, 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions while racing 720 yards and 11 touchdowns on 168 carry (4.3 yards per carry average) during 13 games in his senior season for South Dakota ,

Streveler joins a Cardinals team that will move Kyle Murray from quarterback to NFL draft pick # 1 in 2019. Arizona has Brett Hundley as the current backup QB. He was selected in the fifth round, the 147th overall place in the 2015 NFL Draft. Undrafted Free Agent Passer Drew Anderson is the other linchpin on the Cardinals list.