Official: Argos Ink Pact with 2019 CFL over touchdown leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson

The Toronto Argonauts have extended quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson by one year for the 2020 season.

“Athletically, he has an arm that can do all throws and he moves well in his pocket, but the number one I love is his work ethic. Nobody works harder than McLeod,” said Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

The third season of the San Francisco, California-born man in double blue was the best of his career. He led the CFL with 26 touchdown passes and finished third in the league with 4,024 passes.

“He played the position, he sees the field like a quarterback,” said Bethel-Thompson about working with Dinwiddie.

The 31-year-old Bethel-Thompson contested 300 yards or more in nine games, despite having just 13 starts. In 10 of these games, he threw for several touchdowns. The Sacramento State University product also had two games in which it progressed over 400 yards.

Bethel-Thompson, a member of the Gray Cup 2017, supported Ricky Ray in Argos’ 27:24 win over Calgary.