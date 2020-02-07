Official: Argos Ink former bombers quarterback Matt Nichols

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Toronto Argonauts have signed quarterback Matt Nichols for the 2022 season.

3DownNation insider Justin Dunk first reported the news.

The 32-year-old Nichols played nine games for the 2019 Gray Cup champion, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, before a shoulder injury hurt the linchpin for the rest of the season. Before his injury, Nichols played Most Outstanding Player caliber football and led the league in touchdown passes (15) and pass ratings (107.2), while he set the bombers a 7-2 record in the games he launched led.

Born in Redding, the Californian was traded to the Peg from Edmonton in the middle of the 2015 season and played 69 games in blue and gold, while striving for a shadow of under 15,000 meters and 89 touchdowns. The six-foot-two, 211-pound quarterback originally joined CFL in late 2010 after being signed by the Eskimos, but was released shortly after and eventually returned in February 2011.

In two and a half seasons in Edmonton (2012-2015), Nichols threw for 3,386 yards and 30 touchdowns. During his CFL career, Nichols set a record 45 to 28 starter.

“Matt came to visit last week, mostly to find out about his health, and he’s ahead of schedule,” said Michael “Pinball” Clemons, general manager of Argos.

“Matt’s indomitable spirit, attention to detail in preparation and the total pursuit of perfection characterize him. Our analytical breakdown confirmed what we thought our eyes told us. We are better today than yesterday.”

As a four-year starter in Eastern Washington, Nichols set record numbers for the Eagles, completing 996 passes for 12,616 yards and 96 touchdowns in 47 games played. He is the conference’s unmatched leader in completions and overtaking maneuvers, and was twice named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in 2007 and 2009.

“He is a proven winner and competitor,” said Argonaut’s head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “His experience speaks for itself and we are happy to bring him to Toronto.”