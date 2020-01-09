Official Apple iPhone 11 cases for sale, plus

Loading...

Today’s best deals include official Apple 11 / Pro / Max cases for sale starting at $ 24, plus up to $ 70 off the Apple Watch Series 5 and $ 20 off Milanese Loop tapes. See below for all of this and more in the last 9to5Toys lunch break.

Official Apple iPhone 11 / Pro / Max and XS cases are on sale

Amazon brings back one of the most popular sales this fall, reducing almost all official Apple iPhone 11 and XS / Max cases by $ 24. Almost every ad is marked with fresh drops on different colors, so be sure to look through to find the color you want.

Apple Watch Series 5 up to $ 70 off different styles

Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 5 for up to $ 70 off High-end GPS + Cellular models. Entry-level GPS configurations are up to $ 30 off. Browse the entire selection to see all that is on sale. Today’s offer matches our post-vacation mention and retailers like Best Buy charge full price on most models, with a few $ 15 rebates. The latest from Apple offers a new Retina screen that is always on, a screen 30% larger than the 3 series and a waterproof design. Improved features such as heart rate tracking, ECG and a new compass are some of the other notable improvements here. Of course, you will still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings to good use and buy an additional Apple Watch strap. There are many options, which you can find in our summary from $ 5. Discover all of our best choices here.

Save nearly $ 20 on Apple’s Milanese Loop Band

Amazon offers the Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band in certain sizes and colors for $ 80. It’s a 20% drop from its new lower price and it’s the best we’ve seen. For comparison, our last mention was $ 85. The Milanese Loop bracelet is my daily use with my Apple Watch Series 4. It looks elegant, works very well and always offers a close fit. I get compliments everywhere I go. In addition, if you have an Apple Watch made of stainless steel, gold (or other colors) matches it perfectly.

