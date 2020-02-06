Official: American citizen believed abducted in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON – An American citizen was abducted in Afghanistan by a Taliban-affiliated group, an American official said Thursday, and the authorities are working to save him.

US officials believe that Mark Frerichs of Lombard, Illinois, has been kidnapped by the Haqqani network, according to an official who was not authorized to discuss the case by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear why Frerichs was in Afghanistan or where he was picked up, although Newsweek – who first reported the abduction – said he was detained in Khost province, in the eastern part of the country, last week. country, and that he has worked as a contractor in conflict zones.

The investigation is being handled by the FBI-led Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, an effort by multiple agencies created by the Obama administration amid criticism of the government’s response to hostage taking.

The National Counterterrorism Center declined to comment.

Art Frerichs, who identified himself as the father of Frerichs, told an Associated Press reporter on Thursday that he believed the Newsweek report was true. “I don’t want to say anymore for security reasons,” he said. “I have the greatest confidence in President Trump and the FBI.”

The Taliban said it had no information about the abduction and had nothing to say about it. No one has claimed responsibility for abducting Frerichs.

The kidnapping comes when the United States and the Taliban try to reach an agreement that would reduce hostilities in Afghanistan and open a window for signing a peace agreement to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan, bringing American troops home and start negotiations between fighters on both sides of the conflict to determine the face of a future Afghanistan.

The province of Khost is the headquarters of the Haqqani network. In November, Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of Sirajuddin, deputy head and head of the Taliban network, was released in exchange for the release of American professor Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks.

The two professors at the American university in Afghanistan were abducted in 2016 in the Afghan capital Kabul.

