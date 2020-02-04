Official: Alouette’s ink receiver Eugene Lewis on a one-year contract extension

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Montreal Alouettes gave US broadcaster Eugene Lewis a new one-year deal for the 2020 season.

Lewis was Vernon Adams Jr.’s most popular goal in 2019, scoring 72 passes for 1,133 yards and seventh in the CFL while scoring five majors. The 26-year-old was elected CFL East Division all-star after his third season in the CFL. The chemistry between Adams Jr. and Lewis was so strong that he threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to his quarterback in a playoff on July 20 against the Edmonton Eskimos.

“It was important to us to keep Eugene in the nest. He showed his full potential last season and is an important part of our offense, ”said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of Alouettes. “He not only shows great consistency in every game, but also has a positive effect on our players, be it in the voice or by leading by example.”

Lewis won 100 yards or more four times last season. He had his best outing in Calgary on August 17 when he got 10 passes for 114 meters. In the final minute of the game, he scored a touchdown, recovered an onside kick and scored a two-point covert before the team won the game in extra time.

“There has been a lot of encouraging news about the Alouettes since New Year’s and I am grateful to continue to be part of the Alouettes family,” said Lewis. “With the people we have, the presence of Vernon and a great year to build on, the 2020 season looks promising for the Alouettes.”

In 38 career CFL games, former Penn State Nittany Lion and Oklahoma Sooner scored 123 catches for 2,080 yards while scoring five touchdowns. He also registered a rushing touchdown and a temporary touchdown.