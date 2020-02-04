Official: 2nd student dies after truck Oklahoma hits runners | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Officials at Moore High School in the suburbs of Oklahoma City say that senior Rachel Freeman was murdered Monday when the truck driver bumped into members of the school’s cross-country team while they were running down a street outside the school.

Students Yuridia Martinez and Kolby Crum were in critical condition at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, according to spokeswoman April Sandefer. Students Joseph White and Shiloh Hutchison were in good condition, Sandefer said, and student Ashton Baza was released on Monday evening.

The ages of the students have not been released.

Police arrested Max Leroy Townsend, 57, who was booked in Cleveland County jail on charges of first-degree homicide and six counts of non-stopping and providing assistance. Townsend was initially reported as 56.

The police suspect that alcohol was a factor, according to Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, who said the results of toxicological tests are pending.

“That won’t be a long time, that’s a blood test that needs to be sent to a laboratory,” Lewis said.

Lewis said Townsend’s son, Cody Townsend, was killed Sunday in a multi-vehicle accident in Moore.

The corresponding press