Officer Dui K-9 of the County Jail, called a "working dog legend", is dead – The Reporter

Loading...

Like the famous line of General Douglas MacArthur on old soldiers, pronounced at his farewell to Congress in 1951 and taken from a ballad of the army barracks, the old K-9 officers of Solano County never die; They just fade away.

Sheriff's officials announced Thursday the death of K-9 Dui, who died while sleeping on Wednesday night.

A mixed-breed short-haired charcoal black dog, Dui arrived at the Sheriff's Office to rescue a shelter, according to social media posts.

"Like all the K9 custody of Solano County before him and all the dogs that followed him, he was too unruly, rebellious and too much dog for the average household," wrote the author of the publication (written and punctuated).

However, with the patience and perseverance of correctional officer Brandi Aguilar, "Dui became a legend of working dogs," according to the writing of the publication, which continued: "The relentless efforts of Aguilar and Dui to make the Solano County jails a safer environment for all were immediately Recognized. "

"It was often said that when Aguilar and Dui entered the facility, water pressure dropped throughout the building," said the author of the publication. "With countless discoveries of smuggling in jail and the infectious pleasure that Dui brought to the Sheriff's office will surely be missed by everyone."

Dui served in Solano County from 2010 to 2015, when his controller, Aguilar, was promoted to deputy sheriff. It is estimated that Dewey was approximately 12 to 13 years old when he died.

The publication ended with the statement "R.I.P. K9 Dui.