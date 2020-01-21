Office workers would welcome automation of repetitive digital tasks, according to research

A survey of more than 10,000 office workers showed that they are more than willing to accept automation if it can reduce the manual computer tasks and data entry that take up hours of their day.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Automation Anywhere, showed that data entry is the most hated task and that employees waste more than 40% of their day on manual data tasks. Now the findings of a research sponsored by a robotics process automation company must be taken with a pinch of salt, but it is clear that there are enough people who want a digital twin or colleague.

Important findings are:

47% of those interviewed and expressing an opinion found digital administrative tasks boring.

51% said manual digital tasks prevent their main work.

64% said that repetitive digital tasks reduce their productivity.

87% of employees would like their employers to automate digital tasks and processes.

20.2% of respondents said that general data entry was the most hated task, with 19.9% ​​quoting to manage email traffic.

76% of global respondents believe that people should not do repetitive digital work if it can be automated.

57.6% of respondents said they often feel overwhelmed when trying to manage the number of messages at work, from e-mail to message collaboration software.

