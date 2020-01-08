Office of the forensic scientist, police investigate homicide

Loading...

The medical examiner's office reacts to an apparent homicide on the north side of Milwaukee

The medical examiner’s office said an autopsy would be performed on Thursday.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office said it was responding to the apparent homicide of an adult man Wednesday morning on the north side.

Milwaukee police were dispatched at 9:39 a.m. to block 5500 on North 42nd Street on a report of a shootout, according to online dispatch records.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday at the medical examiner’s office.

