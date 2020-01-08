Office of the forensic scientist, police investigate homicide

Loading...

Share this story!

Tell friends in your social network what you’re reading

A 20-year-old man shot and killed the north side of Milwaukee; suspect in detention

A 20-year-old man was killed on Wednesday morning. A suspect is in detention.

post on Facebook

Shipped!

A link has been sent to your friend’s email address.

Posted!

A link has been published on your Facebook feed.

CLOSE

Autoplay

Poster thumbnails

Show captions

Last slide Next slide

A 20-year-old man was shot dead at around 9:40 a.m. on the north side of Milwaukee on Wednesday, police said.

A suspect remained on the block at 5500 block of North 42nd Street and was arrested, Milwaukee police said in a statement.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, police said.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office has announced that an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/08/milwaukee-violence-medical-examiners-office-police-investigate-homicide/2844283001/

More stories

A man crossed Wisconsin with a snowmobile over his Chevrolet Malibu January 8, 2020, 11:29 a.m.

Trump’s allies block main GOP opponents in Wisconsin poll January 7, 2020, 4:31 p.m.

Inmate Found Unconscious is Federal Judge’s Nephew January 7, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

Bombing of Waukesha County Courthouse suspect in detention January 6, 2020 at 6:20 p.m.

Two children shot dead by a motorist after throwing snowballs at his car January 6, 2020 11:17 a.m.

Court of Appeal Sits Out of Voters’ List Trial January 8, 2020, 9:15 a.m.