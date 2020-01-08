Office of the forensic scientist, police investigate homicide

Share this story!
A 20-year-old man was shot dead at around 9:40 a.m. on the north side of Milwaukee on Wednesday, police said.
A suspect remained on the block at 5500 block of North 42nd Street and was arrested, Milwaukee police said in a statement.
The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, police said.
The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office has announced that an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
