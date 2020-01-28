Office Depot reveals the habits of users of American technical devices

Although we are flooded with advertisements with the newest and best device, how often do we fall for the marketing hype and upgrade our devices? It is not as often as you think according to a new survey.

Office Depot conducted a survey in November 2019 among 1,018 Americans who owned smartphones. It wanted to examine the habits of consumers with their technical devices, such as how often they upgrade their device, what factors upgrade them and how much they are willing to spend on device repair.

The research showed that users upgrade their smartphones every 3 years and upgrade their laptops every 4.8 years. But the reasons and the money spent vary greatly per device and user.

The most common reasons why users said they had upgraded their phones were that their battery had no charge or their phone had a low processing speed. Almost half of the respondents (47%) reported a broken charging port as their main reason for upgrading.

While one third of Americans upgrade items such as wireless headphones (33%), smart home hubs (32%) and smartwatches (35%) annually, only 14% upgrade their smartphones and less than one in ten (8%) upgrade of their laptops once a year.

Users did not rush to a new device and often spent cash on repairing their device. On average, smartphone users reported being willing to spend $ 112 to repair their device before upgrading to a new one.

The cost of devices was a factor in how long users expected their devices to last. People who bought more expensive laptops, tablets and smartphones said they had to keep their devices shorter before upgrading.

However, people who bought more expensive items such as smartwatches and wireless headphones held them longer before upgrading.

Almost three in ten (28%) reported that they had signed up for an upgrade plan for smartphones, and a third (34%) were registered for Apple’s iPhone upgrade plan and 31% for Samsung’s upgrade plan.

Apple users are likely to participate in a smartphone upgrade plan and spend $ 281 / year on smartphone usage compared to $ 196 / year for Android users.

Based on average costs and average usage, millennials pay the most for their smartphone annually at $ 238 per year, while baby boomers pay the least at $ 152 per year. The average cost of a smart home hub, on the other hand, is $ 34 a year.

Most respondents reported that their current smartphones were in good or excellent condition, even when they were old. Only 5% of the four-year-old smartphone owners said they were in poor condition.

Office Depot

Americans will only upgrade if the benefits of a new gadget are too big to ignore. They are not affected by the latest bells and whistles on a telephone.

If they want their devices to last, they buy good quality and are not distracted by the latest marketing hype – no matter what the manufacturer says.

