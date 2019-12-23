Offensive coordinator Tommy Condell and defensive coordinator Mark Washington sign extra time with Ticats

Loading...

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed with offensive coordinator Tommy Condell as well as with defensive coordinator Mark Washington to extend the contract.

With special teams coordinator Jeff Reinebold also extending his stay in Hamilton, the Ticats retained their three coordinators from the coaching staff of the 2019 team that produced the best franchise record of 15-3, won the East Division and played in the Gray Cup.

"As I said before, continuity with great people is vitally important. In addition, Tommy, Jeff and Mark are extremely skilled and hardworking leaders who embody our organizational culture, "said head coach Orlondo Steinauer.

"Their contributions were important to our accomplishments in 2019 and will be just as important in 2020. We are extremely pleased that they will be staying with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats."

Condell oversaw a Tabbies offense in 2019 which posted league leaderboard rankings in many offensive categories despite the loss of starting quarterback and 2018 East Division Most Outstanding Player candidate Jeremiah Masoli during week 7 for a late season injury.

Second-year pro Dane Evans took over as quarterback for the rest of the season and under Condell's leadership, the Ticats finished first in the CFL in offensive points for (508), offensive points per game (28 , 2), offense touchdown (50), net offense (7,125 yards), net offense per game (395.8 yards), second down conversion percentage (tied -50.5%), average yards per game (6 , 84), first downs (398), passing yards (5639), passing yards per game (313.3), average gain per pass (9.0 yards) and passing gains of more than 30 yards ( 31).

As a result, wide receiver Brandon Banks has been named the Most Outstanding Player in 2019 CFL after dominating the league in all major receiving categories, including receptions (112), yards (1,550) and touchdowns (13) . Chris Van Zeyl has been named the league's premier offensive lineman. Four offensive players have also been named the 2019 CFL All-Stars, including Banks, Van Zeyl, wide receiver Bralon Addison and offensive guard Brandon Revenberg.

Washington led a Tiger-Cats defensive unit that led to a league record and franchise record of 344 points against and only 33 touchdowns last season. While also ranking second in the CFL in assists (73) and third in quarterbacks (54), forced turnovers (44), interceptions (22) and fumble recoveries (12).

The Washington defense produced 2019 defensive player par excellence Simoni Lawrence who led the CFL in defensive tackles (98) and defensive games completed (117), as well as four CFL All-Stars in Lawrence, defensive tackle Dylan Wynn, defensive back half Richard Leonard and safety Tunde Adeleke.