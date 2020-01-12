RESPONDENTS MAKE THEIR WAYS TO HOSPITALS AND OTHER JOBS, THEY CAN GET THERE SAFE. A LOT OF WORK HAS BEEN INTRODUCED IN THIS JEEP. >> WE RUN WITH ALL-TERRAIN TIRES, MUD TIRES, WHICH IN GENERAL ARE REALLY GOOD FOR SNOW. BIANCA: INDOOR AND OUTDOOR, THE MODIFICATIONS ARE TO MAKE IT SUSTAINABLE AND SAFE. >> I TAKE MY THREE GIRLS OFF THE ROAD WITH ME, SO WHEN I GO ON THE ROAD, I WANT TO ENSURE THAT THEY ARE SAFE AS WELL AS ME, I HAVE SO THE ADDITIONAL SAFETY FEATURES, THE ROLLER CAGE AND THE FULL SUSPENSION SYSTEM BLOWN UNDER THE SAME. BIANCA: WHEN A SNOW STORM APPLIES, PATRICK AND HIS FRIENDS IN THE MIDWEST KRAWLERS OFF-ROAD CLUB VOLONTEER TO LEAD THE FIRST RESPONDENTS TO WORK AND RETURN AT HOME FOR FREE. >> TODAY TODAY, I TAKED A NURSE FROM OVERLAND PARK AT TRUMAN MEDICAL OUT IN LAKEWOOD. THIS IS A LONG DRIVE 435, AND IF SOMEONE DRIVED 435, IT CAN GET PRETTY NASTY DURING SNOW AND SHE SAYS SHE HAD A LITTLE KIA WHO WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO DO IT. BIANCA: THIS WEEKEND, THEY HAD ABOUT 30 PILOTS OFFERING MORE THAN 200 RIDES. THEY ALSO HELP THE DRIVERS FAILED >> WE HAVE THE NECESSARY EQUIPMENT TO PULL THE PEOPLE TO HELP THEM BACK ON THE ROAD. BIANCA: PATRICK SAYS IT’S THE WAY TO PAY IT IN ADVANCE. >> OUR FOCUS IS THE PEOPLE WHO SPEND THEIR LIFE AND THEIR TIME TAKING CARE OF OTHER PEOPLE. WE WANT TO REFUND YOU AND MAKE SURE THEY GET WHERE THEY NEED, BECAUSE IT IS A PAYMENT BEFORE. WE TAKE CARE OF THEM, THEY TAKE CARE OF THE PATIENTS, AND EVERYTHING FORWARD. FIRST RESPONSE

Off-road club offers routes to first responders in snowstorm

Updated: 5:13 a.m. EST Jan 12, 2020

As bad weather hit many parts of the United States on Saturday, members of the Midwest Krawlers Off-Road Club were in force, leading first responders to work and return home safely for free. “We run on off-road tires, mud tires, which are generally highly rated for snow,” said Patrick Chiarelli, club president. Inside and out, he said the modifications to the vehicle were aimed at durability and safety. “I take my three daughters off-road with me. On the road, I want to make sure they are safe, as well as myself, so I have the extra safety features, the safety cage and the full suspension system underneath, “said Chiarelli. When a snowstorm hits, Chiarelli and his friends in the Midwest Krawlers Off-Road Club, volunteer to help first responders work and work safely in the Kansas City area. This weekend, the club had around thirty pilots offering more than 200 outings. Members also assist stranded drivers. “We have the tow cables. We have the winches. We have the equipment to get people out to help them get back on the road,” said Chiarelli. “We focus on the people who spend their life and time taking care of others. We want to give it back and make sure they get to where they need it because it’s prepayment. We take care of “between them, they take care of the patients and everything goes forward. So the first responders, the essential hospital staff, the registered nurses, the doctors, the NACs, that’s what we’re here for,” said Chiarelli.

As bad weather hit many parts of the United States on Saturday, members of the Midwest Krawlers Off-Road Club were in force, leading first responders to work and return home safely for free.

“We run on all-terrain tires, mud tires, which are generally very well rated for snow,” said Patrick Chiarelli, club president.

Inside and out, he said the modifications to the vehicles were aimed at durability and safety.

“I take my three daughters off-road with me. So when I go out on the road, I want to make sure they are safe, as well as myself, so I have the extra safety features the safety cage and the full-on suspension system underneath, “said Chiarelli.

When a snowstorm hits, Chiarelli and friends at the Midwest Krawlers Off-Road Club volunteer to help first responders get to and from work safely in Kansas City.

This weekend, the club had around thirty pilots offering more than 200 outings. Members also assist stranded drivers.

“We have the tow cables. We have the winches. We have the equipment to get people out and help them get back on the road,” said Chiarelli.

He said it was his way of paying.

“Our goal is people who spend their life and time taking care of others. We want to give them back and make sure they get where they need to because it’s a payment in advance. We take take care of them, they take the first responders, the essential hospital staff, the registered nurses, the doctors, the NACs, that’s why we are here, ”said Chiarelli.

.