Ofcom criticizes Eamonn Holmes and David Icke’s comments on the 5G coronavirus

Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has been criticized by Ofcom for “ill-considered” remarks on the air that seemed to support conspiracy theorists who link the 5G network to the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Holmes apparently clashed with Alice Beer, the consumer editor of this Morning, when he described the theory as “incredibly stupid.”

“I totally agree with everything you say,” Holmes said. “But what I don’t accept is that the mainstream media read it right away if they don’t know it’s not true. No one should attack or harm or do anything like that, but it is very easy to say that this is not true because it fits into a country-specific narrative. “

Ofcom has now ruled that Holmes ‘widely criticized “ambiguous comments were poorly judged and risked undermining viewers’ confidence in the advice and scientific evidence of public authorities”.

The statement continued: “His statements were also very sensitive, given the recent attacks in the UK on mobile phone masts caused by conspiracy theories linking 5G technology and the virus.

Broadcasters have the editorial freedom to discuss and challenge public authorities’ approaches to a serious public health crisis such as the coronavirus.

“Discussions on unsubstantiated claims and theories that could undermine viewers’ confidence in official public health information must be put in full context to ensure viewer protection.”

In a similar case, the regulator found that London Live’s interview with conspiracy theorist David Icke violated the rules.

Icke did not name 5G, but claimed that “electromagnetic, technologically generated radiation toxicity soup” harms the vulnerable.

