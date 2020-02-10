Of potential surprises from Pirates with this new sunrise

BRADENTON, Fla. – For everything that went so terribly wrong for those 2019 Pirates, there were two great surprises and a very welcome outcome:

1. Bryan Reynolds happened.

2. Kevin Newman happened too.

3. Everyone was fired!

And no, I am not ready to let the latter go, even if many of Pittsburgh’s fans apparently have been pinched away from that glimmer of hope that came with Bob Nutting tore his front office … you know, payroll, payroll, payroll. Because nothing is crucial anymore that could have resulted from that second failure. It is a blessing beyond words that Frank Coonelly and Neal Huntington have disappeared, let alone more mature, more completed substitutions were found Travis Williams and Ben Cherington.

Between those movements and the additional replacement of Clint Hurdle with Derek Shelton, there is a bona fide new atmosphere around this team, whether we feel it on the outside or not. I know so many of the good people within this organization throughout much of my adult life, and it is rare to hear them speak with so much optimism, so much energy.

It is, as one of those hardy souls recently told me, “A relief.”

Make no mistake, it was almost as necessary as all tangible things. Love them or hate them, Coonelly and Huntington have been around for ten years, Hurdle for a decade. That is a long, long tenure in every professional sport, much less one that accomplished little more than one spectacular night in PNC Park.

They had to go. They are all gone. And that has since been the most exciting event for this franchise Johnny Cueto dropped that ball.

Look, go ahead and press the $ 50.1 million payroll. I won’t blame you. It is ridiculously low, and the only way to justify that is by setting up Nutting one day when it is most needed. And because he did not do so after the 2015 season, he did not deserve that benefit of the doubt.

He assured me he will do that. But this must be about action.

In the meantime, because this is clearly not the case, and because this is the day that pitchers and catchers start reporting to Pirate City – around 9 am – I notice that I am thinking much more about 2020 and much less about how the payroll about it will look like a few years.

In particular, I would like to see two wonderful surprises and therefore a very welcome outcome.

So …

1. Cole Tucker happens.

2. Mitch Keller happens.

3. The Pirates … get better!

See, Cherington is not rebuilding. It just isn’t him. I know that a call for that term must be used, but it does not apply for one simple reason: the old people do not have to be replaced by young people, because there really are no meaningful old people in the fold.

That is what a renovation is, according to a reasonable definition.

The oldest position player Cherington inherited was Starling Marte at the age of 31, Marte publicly complained that he wanted to get away from the Pirates because he had hoped to fight somewhere else, and Marte was exchanged for two prospects and enough international bonus cap space to add a third.

That is not a rebuild.

The oldest pitcher who inherited Cherington was Chris Archer, who is a month older than Marte. If and when Archer gives himself rights – and he showed signs of that last summer – he will also be traded. Take it to the bank.

And when that happens, it’s not a rebuild either.

Because the rest are all young enough to be part of what’s coming. Which, contrary to what is often thought, does not have to be timed with the age of the recently acquired prospects. It just has to be about every move, every step toward making the 40-man roster – and, of course, the system as a whole – more in line with the actual proposition than before. And that in turn requires the addition of pieces with real, upside-down, high ceilings.

I have been told what is upstairs by a group of people within the Pirates regarding the reconstruction, especially Cherington, and I buy it.

So … get better.

Piece by piece. And yes, also one current piece at a time.

Cole Tucker.

Let’s talk about Tucker. He is 23, he is athletic enough to stay short every day, he is perhaps the most enthusiastic person on the planet and – for one concern – he cut .211 / .266 / .361. That is clearly not good enough. And he knows it.

But there were also times last summer when he looked completely comfortable on the record, as if he belonged, and that is where he placed his positive vibes this low season.

“I’m so excited,” Tucker told me radiantly on the eve of this reporting day. “I mean, I brought with me everything I learned and experienced last year, bottled it, digested it and I just worked and learned and grew during the low season. I am really excited to get started in spring training with these guys what I have. “

Good luck doubting him.

Mitch Keller.

The same applies to Keller. He is also 23. He absorbed similar bruises in 2019, went 1-5 with a 7.13 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in 11 starts. Also not good enough. And he knows it too.

But he also pitched at a dominant level in spurt with 65 strikeouts rooted in wipeout gear.

“I know what didn’t go well, but I also know what went well,” said Keller. “What I have to do is take both, learn from them and come back stronger. I really think that everything I experienced as a rookie was really valuable to me.”

Kid can really pitch. Just have to put a few pieces in place.

If Tucker does, Newman can slide to second base, which probably fits his reach better. If that happens, Cherington can float Adam Frazier as a barter to improve other areas or, again, the system.

If Keller solidifies, he would suddenly feel the rotation, next to Archer, Trevor Williams, Joe Musgrove and Steve Brault. He would also represent the beginning of what the next wave would be. And also here, now Cherington can let Archer float from a position with greater potential strength.

If, if, if … I know. Nobody wants to hear that. But it gets better by becoming better younger players. That is the right direction, and this is the right way to tackle it, whether it is popular or not.

