Of course, the storage garage of the Porsche museum is full of treasures

Screenshot: TheSpeedhunters (YouTube)

The Porsche factory museum in Stuttgart is one of the world's greatest treasures of cars exhibited elegantly. But apparently, even that articulation does not fit everything great that the company has collected. Here is a look at what is in the proverbial garbage bin of Porsche.

The Speedhunters walked quickly through the Porsche storage garage and saw quite a few incredible machines; Highlights include a 959 S, a 918 prototype and a pair of 911 GT1, but in reality almost everything the camera analyzes is interesting to some extent.

Tourist guide Beny Marjanac tells the camera that "20 percent (of the cars down there) can be driven in 30 minutes," as on the road, legal and ready to go. Therefore, much of this hardware may take a while to dust off. But it is worth saving. And admiring.

