Of course, 'The Goop Lab' is absurd, but it also offers hope

The first episode of The Goop Lab, the new Netflix show by Gwyneth Paltrow, begins in Jamaica. The sun’s rays, the crystal-clear water sparkles and a group of Goop staff members sit cross-legged in a circle, like schoolchildren ready to read. Then, under the supervision of three ‘psychedelic elderly people’, they each drink a mug of psilocybin tea.

It is fitting for the series to begin this way. The following episodes, each intended to explore the “ideas that might look too scary or too scary,” feel a bit like navigating the surrealism of psychedelics. There are moments of absurdity, moments of emotion. A woman is brought to tears by a paranormal reading with a donkey; in another episode a series of vulva portraits flashes on the screen. Towards the end, the viewer can feel how a Goop employee describes the feeling after the work-sponsored mushroom journey: “really empty, physically and emotionally.”

Since it started as an e-mail newsletter in 2008, the Goop brand has become a household word for defending the non-established. The products sold on its website include a mustard seed detox bath, an aromatic spray for psychic vampires and a supplement called Brain Dust. In 2017, the Truth in Advertising watchdog group filed a complaint with two California Food, Drug and Medical Device Task Force district attorneys with the regulators to investigate Goop’s claims for more than 50 of its products, including the vaginal eggs. The Goop site suggested that “vaginal muscle tension, hormonal balance and female energy in general could improve.” As a result, the company agreed to pay a fine of $ 145,000 and submit to a five-year order in which Goop promised not to say his products “sponsorship, approval, characteristics, ingredients, use or benefits they have not have.”

The Netflix show uses this skepticism as a runway. This is not science – it is something much more lucrative. “We are here once, one life,” says Paltrow in the first episode, addressing her staff from the Goop headquarters in Santa Monica, California. “How can we really milk the shit of this?” She refers to the show’s approach to self-optimization, but could just as easily talk about her business strategy.

As a billion dollar company, Goop has perfected the art of producing hope. Contemporary fears go in (stress, lack of desire, an unavoidable medical condition) and a strange but salable solution comes out (herbal supplements, crystals, reiki). The Goop Lab also follows this formula. Each episode turns out a controversial wellness idea – cold therapy, energy healing, orgasm coaching, psychic communication, diet for a long life and psychedelic medicine – and examines its merits with interviews with experts, case studies and a stunt from the employees of Goop. Many of these employees are skeptics and talk to the camera about how they do not believe in psychic mediumship or energy healing. In that sense, few of the episodes come up as outright recommendations. On the other hand, Paltrow and her staff do not do much to compensate or check the claims of the experts they invite to the show. To this end, it is worth noting that every episode contains a disclaimer: the show is intended to “entertain and inform, not provide medical advice.”

Paltrow’s colleagues call her doctor, who shortens her name, but also doubles for ‘guinea pig’. In the show, she tries various controversial wellbeing practices herself – such as a five-day fast and, in a rather frightening scene, a facial treatment that involves having to place her own blood plasma back in her face. But usually Paltrow saves himself from much shame on the screen. She directs her staff for those experiments.

The Goop staff goes to Jamaica for the guided psilocybin trip. They go to Lake Tahoe to hyperventilate and immerse themselves in ice cold water. They take erotic portraits in a workshop on sensuality and take turns reading each other’s psychic energies with a medium. Although Goop employees express skepticism, science and pseudoscience are so closely linked in the show that it is hard to find the seams.

Timothy Caulfield, who researches health law and policy at the University of Alberta, calls this “the wellness version of fake news” and “an infomercial for the gestalt who is Goop.” (Caulfield is also the author of the 2016 book Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong About Everything? In which he actually seems to conclude.) Paltrow and her staff occasionally raise their eyebrows about the claims made on screen, but mostly They are a game to participate and promote the theories in each episode. Caulfield says that for one obvious reason: Goop, the company, benefits from it.

