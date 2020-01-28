Of course, Big Tech wants regulation - on its own terms

Secondly, technology companies can rhetorically insist on technical regulation can also be a way for those companies to further shape the results. There are many perpetrators here, but let’s see Facebook as a telling example.

For years the company was averse to privacy legislation. During an interview in 2010 at the D8 conference of The Wall Street Journal – when Kara Swisher made Mark Zuckerberg famous to sweat on stage – the Facebook CEO said that “privacy is a very important issue for us.” praised the ‘experience’ of the user. That same year, in response to public discontent, he claimed that privacy was a dying social norm.

Times have changed, and also the pressure on the company to take responsibility for problems. Hateful language, disinformation, algorithmic discrimination – the list goes on. Included in this pressure is growing public support and congress effort around US federal data privacy laws. And when Facebook realized the inevitability of some laws in this area, the company changed its melody.

Keep reading

In 2018, Zuckerberg expressed an openness to data regulation, quickly inaugurated by calling for rules with a limited scope that would allow Facebook to compete with Chinese companies. (This was based on a flawed argument.) Last year, Zuckerberg again called for certain types of Big Tech regulation, arguing essentially that Facebook is not a monopoly on social networks and far from proposals that would seriously change data collection. and microtargeting.

By recreating geopolitical tensions between the US and China in a self-served light, Zuckerberg now puts forward the argument that his company favors free and open internet values. To keep doing this – contrary to the values ​​of Beijing – there must be nothing more than just a little substance of regulation. Some public oversight is OK, we hear it again, but not so many and not all types.

Fears about Chinese censorship, surveillance and rising geopolitical influence have been expressed in Washington. With full knowledge of this reality, Facebook can profile itself as pro-regulation and at the same time send policy makers away from some of the most urgently needed reforms. It is technical regulation with a business twist – driven by Davos, but hardly comes from there.

The risk that such companies can hold public discussions about technical regulation is serious. For all comparisons that could be made between, for example, a private social media or search engine company and a government, the fact remains that companies respond to a bottom line. They all have shareholders; they lobby enormously in Washington, just like in any other industry. Everyday citizens cannot vote technical managers from the office.

The fact remains that many of the problems of today’s technological sphere – from easy and large-scale foreign influence in democratic elections to the ever-growing colossus of corporate data collection – were largely caused by the pursuit of growth at all costs, lacking of the required government interventions to ensure the protection of privacy and other rights.

Is this really what we would call democratic accountability?

Congressmen and policy makers in Washington need, to be clear, external experts to help them solve technological problems. Companies may also legitimately want governments (or at least certain governments) to focus their actions on areas such as political advertising – where compliance with government measures is an easy answer to complaints about unethical or black-box decision-making.

Policy positions such as robust commercial coding can also share the consensus of companies, consumers and citizens. It is not always a conflict of interest.

But Marietje Schaake, a former member of the European Parliament, said it was best when she warned: “Beware of technology companies that play the government.” At a time when countries such as China, Russia and Iran are pursuing techno-enhanced authoritarianism, and when countries such as the US and the UK have to curb a growing domestic surveillance state, tackle algorithmic discrimination and prevent companies from causing harm such as selling surveillance instruments More than ever, human rights abusers, citizens and policymakers would need to regulate democratic technology – establishing strong standards at home and abroad. And that includes a public conversation about technology management that was not recorded by those who would be regulated at all.

WIRED Opinion publishes articles from external contributors that represent a wide range of points of view. Read more opinions here. Submit an opinion at [email protected]

More great WIRED stories

.