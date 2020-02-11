Odsonne Edouard responds to transfer speculation

ODSONNE EDOUARD was in the media today after the striker picked up the month before January.

The peak has been in sensational form since the return of the winter break and deserves praise.

However, as the media do, they asked the player when he plans to leave Celtic and the speculations that surround him in recent months.

Odsonne Edouard is @Ladbrokes Premiership player of the month for January

He says that Celtic fans can expect more from him this season.

On the interest of other clubs: “It’s very flattering, but I still have 2 years left on my contract with Celtic, I want to concentrate on that …” pic.twitter.com/wvkYsHk7cM

A fairly standard answer to a question when the media asks you to.

Of course the player will not openly discuss his future, whether at Celtic or elsewhere.

The Frenchman is the man who fires us nine in a row and when we get there, the club has to push the boat out to keep it ten in a row. We have to wait until the summer to find out where the chips fall with Eddy.

Let’s hope he can continue his top form.