Odion Ighalo during double training with Team GB Taekwondo Stars immediately impresses Man Utd – The Sun.

MANCHESTER UNITED striker Odion Ighalo worked in two training sessions with British taekwondo players to leave an immediate impression on Old Trafford.

The Nigerian attacker, contracted by the Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, has worked with GB Taekwondo performance coach Wayne Richardson to get as sharp as possible for his deployment at United.

Odion Ighalo is double training with British Taekwondo Performance Director Wayne Richardson. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Richardson has also worked with United star Jesse Lingard and former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli in the past.

Ighalo is determined to be a hit with United, the club he supported as a boy.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men take a 16-day winter break in the Premier League, the 30-year-old has given his all to move on to the next round.

The United squad will travel to Marbella for the training camp.

Richardson told the Daily Telegraph: “If we hadn’t had this break, we would have raised our eyebrows.

“United is now able to need someone.

“Is there a right or wrong time?

“He’s going to Marbella and there is a better chance of doing a good job with United’s employees.

“He may have to touch the ground due to injuries.”

Ighalo was offered Aston Villa before moving to United, but the Midlanders refused a loan move.

United had lost striker Erling Haaland, who went to Borussia Dortmund for £ 18m.

They also tried to get former Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon, but he stopped a transfer and preferred to stay with Chinese club Dalian Yifang.

Ighalo could make his United debut at Chelsea in the Premier League on February 17.

Former Watford striker joined for a £ 3m loan fee, with United reportedly paying £ 100,000 a week for his wages.

Taekwondo Supremo Richardson is based in Manchester at the University of Central Lancashire.

Previously, he was a fitness trainer in Salford City and belonged to former Reds stars such as Gary Neville, David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs.

In the past, he has also helped former Stoke striker Saido Berahino.

