Odds Released For Antonio Brown Boxing Match Against Logan Paul, Paul Takes His First Shot

Antonio brown against. Logan paul inside the ring?

I mean, sign me up. I’m not ashamed, and that’s exactly the kind of thing that will make me quarrel with friends, cook good food, break cold foam and enjoy an insane evening of pure entertainment.

But why, oh, why are we even discussing brown boxing from a YouTube celebrity?

It all started when Brown tweeted late Monday night:

square @LoganPaul

– AB (@ AB84) January 7, 2020

Then…

I would drop you off faster than the patriots https://t.co/Vv592JRkxk

– Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 7, 2020

Well. The first blow undoubtedly fell on Paul. Handsome counter, young man.

The thing is, we actually have odds on the game now too, and Brown is a serious outsider:

Opening odds for a potential boxing match between @LoganPaul and @ AB84 (BetOnline):

Logan Paul -2000

Antonio Brown +1000

– Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 7, 2020

Well Named.

At 6 feet 2 inches, 189 pounds, Paul is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 186 pounds Brown.

More than that, however, Paul has already done that, ending two fights against another YouTube celebrity and rapper KSI. Paul and KSI fought for a majority draw in the first tilt, then KSI won a split decision in six rounds in the rematch.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5to980XceD4 (/ embedded)

Paul, to his credit, has actually shown some skill in these two fights. He is athletic, and he has sometimes shown some basic boxing principles, working the jab and using a decent head movement to avoid the KSI reapers. The biggest of all, he crushed KSI with two uppercuts in Round 4, winning an official knockdown in the process.

It may not be much, but having experience is an advantage inside the ring, something Brown could learn early on.

I can’t believe I just typed it all up.

Welcome to 2020, my friends.

