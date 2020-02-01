Oddly, Gmail’s dark theme is missing for some on Android 10

Gmail’s much anticipated dark mode was introduced for Android 10 in late October. Last day, several users reported that the dark Gmail theme on their devices has disappeared.

There have been several reports in the past 24 hours that reset Gmail to the Light theme without any user action. Aside from the very obvious and bright visual change when opening the email client, the option has been removed from the settings.

Visit Settings (at the bottom of the navigation bar)> In the general settings, the very first option should be “Topic”. Those affected no longer have the option to switch between the standard settings light, dark and system.

There is a particularly high rate of reports from Pixel 2, 3 and 4 owners, in which the “Dark Theme” is activated in the Android system settings without other apps being faulty. However, this does not appear to be a common problem and none of our devices are affected.

The Gmail account on Twitter does not offer any particularly useful answers beyond a general support document for activating the function.

It is unclear why the dark mode setting no longer appears in Gmail. The last update for the Android client (version 2019.12.30) was released in mid-January. There is no new version of Android 10, and some server-side changes from Google are likely responsible for missing the dark Gmail theme.

Correction for missing dark Gmail topic

A possible solution to Gmail’s missing dark theme is deleting the app. Since Gmail is a system application, you cannot remove it by dragging the icon. Instead, press and hold the app icon on your home screen and tap the “Info” icon in the upper right corner. From here, tap the overflow icon in the top right again and tap “Uninstall updates”. Then visit the Play Store and update Gmail again.

