O’Day does not expect Roughriders to be active to start a free agency paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“We thought that if we did, we would not have many gaps that we would have to attack in a free office,” said O’Day. “We have aligned ourselves with that. That was actually our philosophy.

“We always said we liked our team and we still love our team and we just try to get those guys back.”

Some experienced Roughriders still remain without a contract with a free agency that starts in Saskatchewan on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Linebacker Solomon Elimimian, defensive lineman Micah Johnson and slotback Naaman Roosevelt are some of the bigger names who could see what the open market means.

“We’re still talking to some of those guys, but some of those guys will also get a free agency and we don’t expect some of those guys to come back,” O’Day said.

Roosevelt was the longest-serving member of the receiving group of the Roughriders and spent five seasons with the Green and White.

“I don’t want to say 100 percent that he won’t be back, but it’s going to be a decision that comes down to how we’re doing with the rest of the boys,” O’Day said.

He noted that the Roughriders feel good about their current group of recipients, including the West Division rookie of the year 2018, Jordan Williams-Lambert, Kenny Stafford, Paul McRoberts and Carlos Henderson.

The linebacking group could see the most change.

Judge is the only starter from 2019 under contract. Elimimian is a free agent and strong linebacker Derrick Moncrief signed with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders in the off season.

“We have had discussions with (defensive coordinator Jason Shivers) and what his plans are for (position of Moncrief). He feels comfortable with some of the guys who are currently in our selection, but we will always try to create competition for every position, “said O’Day.

Later Monday, the Roughriders announced that they had signed Otha Foster III, which last played in the CFL in 2018 with the B.C. Lions. Foster played the linebacker for Saskatchewan in 2016 and ’17.

The Roughriders still have three veteran offensive linemen without a contract: Dariusz Bladek, Philip Blake and Thaddeus Coleman.

O’Day said the team wants depth with the position group.

“I thought we had a luxury (in 2019) that we had a lot of quality in that position,” said O’Day. “If you have so many good guys, the perspective (salary limit) will become a factor where you can’t always keep your good players. It’s definitely a feature that we know is a very big key for our team.”

While the Roughriders are organizing the 2020 Gray Cup, O’Day said the free agency approach does not change for them. But he does admit that some players keep that in mind while negotiating.

“I think when you talk – especially with our guys – and they agree on a contract, they’re excited about the chance to win a Gray Cup at home,” O’Day said. “Even boys who might come later in their career, having the chance to win one in your home stadium is a big problem.”

This out of season was the first in which general managers could reach possible free agents from other teams before the signing period began.

O’Day said the Roughriders did not make a formal offer to potential targets for free agents.

“It was nice to know that there was an openness where you can talk to whoever you want at any time,” said O’Day.

Last year the team made a splash on the first day of the free agency, with Johnson and Tailback William Powell signed to close deals. Saskatchewan also found the last quarterback Cody Fajardo in the class of free agents last year.

by Britton Gray / CJME News Staff