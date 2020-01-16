O'Connor returns for the Queensland Reds audition

The World Cup duo Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Taniela Tupou as well as the new skipper Liam Wright, who made his test debut last year, were also named.

Wallabies Izack Rodda and Jordan Petaia as well as recruit Henry Speight, who has to fight for a starting place this season despite 19 test capsules, are rested.

A backward traffic jam will also occur for minutes before competing against the Brumbies in the first round on January 21st.

These include Junior Wallabies talents and Harry Wilson, 20, and Fraser McReight, last season’s climber at the National Rugby Championship.

McReight was operated on the hip out of season and should not be playing in Gladstone.

But the aspiring couple are likely to bring Salakaia-Loto, Wright and Angus Scott-Young to their knees for a short time since the departure of former captain Scott Higginbotham this season.

Wilson said he would not shy away from his next challenge after dominating the second division competition last season.

“I’ll take the trust from there, support myself and hopefully transfer it to Super Rugby – but I think I’ll find out tomorrow,” said Wilson.

“(The backrow depth) makes training difficult in a good way and makes it very competitive.

“But it is important what you do in a game so that we all pull ourselves together tomorrow, but play as hard as possible.”

Reds squad: Dane Zander, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Alex Mafi, Sean Farrell, Efi Ma’afu, Taniela Tupou, Dave Feao, Josh Nasser, Angus Blyth, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Ryan Smith, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Angus Scott-Young, Liam Wright , Harry Wilson, Seru Uru, Tate McDermott, Moses Sorovi, Isaac Lucas, James O’Connor, Hamish Stewart, Jäger Paisami, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Filipo Daugunu, Jock Campbell, Ilaisa Droasese, Bryce Hegarty, Lawson Creighton.

AAP

