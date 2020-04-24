Ocean State Job Lot in Montgomeryville opens with hard to find items – News – The Intelligencer

Discount retailer Ocean State opened Job Lot in Montgomery Township on Tuesday, selling household products including hard-to-find items such as hand sanitizers and antibacterial wraps, rice and pasta, toiletries and, of course, toilet paper.

Few new businesses are opening their doors these days.

But early Tuesday, at the former Babies R Us site on Route 309, the discount retailer Ocean State Job Lot opened its third location in Pennsylvania, supplying enough supplies of hard-to-find products.

The shelves in the Montgomery Township store were packed with cleaning supplies, gloves, hand sanitizers, antibacterial rags, food, toiletries and, yes, even toilet paper. There are limits to these items.

The store, located at 980 Bethlehem Pike, Montgomeryville, has been practicing social distances in all its locations during this time to keep customers and employees safe, store managers said. The carts place gloves, cufflinks and hand sanitizers on the table for customers to use before shopping.

According to a company release, Ocean State Job Lot is a quasi-discount retailer with its headquarters in Rhode Island with stores throughout New England, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

“This is a very challenging time for everyone, and we are grateful to our team for pulling together so we could open our doors in Montgomeryville,” said Paul Cox, director of warehouse operations. “We are fully stocked with needs and ready to serve the public. Customers will find that some of our products have purchase limits in place to allow us to serve as many people as possible. We look forward to running our ribbon cutting celebration as soon as and will it be safe to do so. “

At the store, shoppers can buy household goods, branded apparel, pet supplies, seasonal products (such as vacations, gardening, patio, pool and beach supplies), kitchen pantry staples, and an extensive offering of gourmet and international specialty foods at discount prices.

Store hours are 8 am to 8 pm. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.