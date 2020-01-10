Loading...

Thomas Cain, Karin Hohban and Jessica Service, three survivors of the Westboro bus crash who met Sunday, January 5, 2020 to talk about their experiences and what has happened since the incident last year.

They call it ‘the bus gang’ and one year after the OC Transpo crash at Westboro Station, those involved in the tragedy started to rely on their collective strength.

Crash survivors meet at least once a month, and more frequent support group meetings have taken place in the weeks prior to Saturday’s anniversary. The meetings, often tearful, have enabled passengers to share their fears and frustrations, trauma and pain.

“They know how I feel,” explains Karin Hohban, one of the founders of the group.

A year later, Hohban is still afraid of fast-moving vehicles; she doesn’t like crowds; she is not sure if she can return to work as an assistant to see dental surgery and blood.

“They understand when I say that I have this nightmare or these images because we are all going through exactly the same thing. The images you have in your head, it’s ghostly, it’s terrible. I don’t know how we can ever get past what we’ve seen. “

The support group of the survivors stemmed from relationships that emerged at the Ottawa Hospital Rehabilitation Center.

Hohban went to the rehabilitation center in April after surgery to repair a scar of injuries: an open fracture on her right leg that damaged muscles, ligaments and blood vessels; torn ligaments in her left knee; and fractures in her hip and feet.

She met Chester Wilson in the corridor of a rehabilitation center while they were both waiting for occupational therapy.

“Were you on the bus?” She asked Wilson, who learned to live with a prosthesis after a leg amputation.

Wilson, a newly married employee from NAV Canada, had been on OC Transpo 8155 on the second deck when it crashed at Westboro Station. Hohban later met Marcie Stevens, a double amputee, Julie Davis, who lost her right leg, and Lynn Ellis, who sat next to her friend Anja Van Beek, in front of the double-decker bus. Van Beek was one of three passengers who died in the crash.

“It was very difficult in the beginning,” says Hohban about meeting her fellow survivors at the rehabilitation center. “We all broke down. It was overwhelming to hear their stories, but it made sense. “

The survivors developed a bond when together they followed the slow, arduous process of rehabilitation. They celebrated each other’s successes and agreed to have lunch as soon as everyone came home.

Their meetings expanded as more contacts were made with other accident survivors. More than 20 people are now part of the group.

Jessica Service from Kanata went to her first group session just two weeks ago. For months, she said, she had noticed seriously injured people at her local mall and gym. “I thought I saw bus people everywhere,” she says. “I thought I was a little crazy.”

Jessica Service, one of the three survivors of the Westboro bus crash.

But she didn’t imagine things: it was all a product of geography, because many of the wounded live on bus 8155 in the same Kanata neighborhood.

Service was reluctant to join the support group. In addition to post-traumatic stress, she is to blame for the survivor: she suffered a serious concussion during the crash, but not another scratch. What’s more, she hated reliving the horrors of that day – and her own reaction to it.

She still has to deal with the emotional consequences of seeing people with so much pain on the second deck of the bus.

“I heard them, I saw them. We were there for more than 50 minutes and your thoughts betray you: When I got off the bus, my first thought was: “Thank goodness I don’t have to hear that screaming anymore.” Then you think: ‘What a terrible person. “But no, it was just awful there.”

Service applied a turnstile to Hohban’s leg on the bus that probably saved her life, and the two have since become good friends. It was Hohban who finally convinced her to join the survivor group.

Service calls it difficult, valuable therapy: “I now know some great people in my community who are really, really hurt. But it is a lot to normalize. “

