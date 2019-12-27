OC Friday events: live music at Frontier, Bourgeois Pig and Bayou and more!

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – It's Friday in the oil city and these are your 5 best events and activities of the day!

School is over! Movies and snacks

What: Kindergarten to Grade 6 students are invited to a special school-free program with snacks and a film about a mysterious snow creature. All supplies and snacks are provided free of charge. Call 577-7323 or visit the library's website for more information on this program and the film to be released.

When: 14h00-16h00

Or: Natrona County Library Crawford Room, 307 E 2nd

Cost: Free

Charlie Benson Live

What: Charlie Benson returns with tunes to entertain all ages. Its Americana sounds based on the guitar will set the stage for a perfectly cool evening, perfect for enjoying a craft beer and a convo alongside friends, family and loved ones. Don't miss your chance to see one of Casper's hidden gems, which can bring in special guests!

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Or: Frontier Brewing, 117 E 2nd St.

Cost: Free

Headlight series n ° 2

What: 2nd of the 5 events of the 2019-2020 season. Different route of 5 km. The operational word for this course will be UP. Don't forget to bring your little powder dogs for a short "run"

When: 6:20 p.m. to 9:20 p.m.

Or: Casper Mountain Trail Center

Cost: Free

Halfasammich with Calathea Live

What: First show by Halfasammich and first part Calathea (acoustic)

When: 20h00-23h00

Or: Le Bourgeois Pig, 114 W 2nd St.

Cost: Free

Wreckards / Presley Avenue / Ford & Fossil Live

What: Free show for those 21 and over. Special drinks

When: 20h00-12h00

Or: Bayou Bar & Liquor

Cost: Free

