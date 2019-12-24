OC Events Christmas Eve: Hot Cocoa Party, free movie day, Caroling and more!

Loading...

contributed

CASPER, Wyo. – It's Christmas Eve in the oil city and if you are looking for activities on the theme of holidays to do with family or friends, here are the 5 best events and activities of the day!

Model train exhibition

What: Customers are invited to see the variety of model trains and to try their hand at actual operations. Also learn how to operate a model train with your smartphone!

When: 21h00-16h00

Or: National Center for Historic Trails, 1501 N, rue Poplar

Cost: Free

Christmas party for children

What: This event is free and open to the public. Come downstairs and watch a Christmas movie with us, before enjoying some songs. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be there to see the children!

When: 11h00-12h00

Or: Casper Elks Lodge $ 1,353

Cost: Free

The article continues below …

Hot Cocoa Party

What: Start a new holiday tradition with our hot chocolate evening for adults! Make your own fluffy hot chocolate for $ 12 and garnish it with seasonal surprises at the garnish bar! Each Mr. North package includes a sugar cookie to dip! No RSVP required.

When: 12h00-16h00

Or: Backwards Distilling Company, 214 S. Wolcott Street

Cost: $ 12.00

Free Christmas Eve Movie

What: Come meet Santa Claus himself between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Stay for a free Polar Express movie screening offered by the Michael Houck Real Estate team. Bring a donation of non-perishable food and receive a free popcorn and a small soda! Food donations benefit Wyoming Food For Thought (desired items are tuna, cereal bars, instant oatmeal, fruit cups and crackers)

When: 12h30-15h30

Or: Fox Cinema, 150 W 2nd St.

Cost: Free

Christmas

What: Bring the family together to enjoy their company while we cook and clean up on Christmas Eve! We have everything you can eat, carved, prime rib, vegetables, starchy foods, soup and salad bar and dessert. Reservations ONLY, call 266-6000

When: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Or: Ramkota Hotel, 800 N. Poplar St.

Cost: $ 22.99 / adults, $ 19.99 seniors / military, $ 10.99 / children 5-12 years

See all of today's events below or check out our calendar of events to plan for the next few days:

Tue 24

December 24 @ 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tue 24

December 24 @ 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tue 24

December 24 @ 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tue 24

December 24 @ 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Tue 24

December 24 @ 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tue 24

December 24 @ 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Wed 25

December 25 @ 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Thu 26

December 26 @ 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Thu 26

December 26 at 4:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Fri 27

December 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Fri 27

December 27 @ 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Fri 27

December 27 @ 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

See more…