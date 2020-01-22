Forker Sky Sports man David Tanner made an attempt with Celtic and Brendan Rodgers to develop Jack Hendry after the defender was on loan to Melbourne City for the remainder of the season.

The expert claims that Celtic and his previous manager have abandoned him by not helping his development after his Scotland cap last year, as if getting a Scotland cap was the sign of everything.

In fact, many Celtic supporters and Scotland fans became fake when the player was summoned due to lack of playing time.

Jack is a calm boy and a great professional, but in the games he did manage to play for Celtic, he showed no real reason why he should be chosen. Yes, we need to develop our young talent, but we would like to ask Mr. Tanner who Jack would have gotten over the past two seasons; Boyata? Benkovic? Simunovic? Yes? Carnation? No chance.

Good luck to the young Jack in Oz.

An exciting lifestyle change.

A little over a year ago he was on the Scotland team. In all respects, that is a sad player development by Celtic. Brendan Rodgers did so much well there (does the Thought Police allow you to say so?) But he failed Jack. https://t.co/zx7dUME90J

– David Tanner (@DavidTannerTV) January 22, 2020

It is safe to say that the comments from Celtic fans below were not free.