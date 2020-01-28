Observe: Heavy snow falls on the western counties when the flights from Knock were interrupted

A number of flights were canceled from Knock Airport today when heavy snow covered parts of the west of the country.

Three flights to the UK were canceled this afternoon, while three more flights that were due to arrive at Ireland West Airport were diverted to Dublin.

Recordings posted on social media show a thick blanket of snow at the airport as crews work to clear the runway.

However, the airport said that the conditions and the persistent heavy snowfall are challenging.

The current situation at the airport as heavy snowfall affected our flight schedule this afternoon. Our operations team is working on clearing the slopes, but the current conditions and persistent heavy snowfall are a challenge for #snowfall pic.twitter.com/y7TrhyGCIx

– Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) January 27, 2020

Mayo, Donegal, Sligo and Galway were hit by snow showers this afternoon.

AA Roadwatch has advised drivers to exercise caution on the roads and warns that snow showers on the streets around Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and North Galway have resulted in very slippery conditions.

In the meantime, Met Éireann has set up weather advice for the country.

The warning, which applies until 3 p.m. tomorrow, says that hail, snow and snow showers affect certain areas and lead to icy stretches on roads and paths.

The forecaster said that snow showers will occur most frequently in Ulster and Connacht, especially on plateaus.

Showers are common this morning and there is still a risk of hail and thunder.

These are isolated later in the night in the eastern counties, but more winter cases are expected in the western half of the country.

It will be cold and frosty, with the risk of ice and some snow, with minimal temperatures of minus two to two degrees.

Met Éireann says that tomorrow cold and frosty will begin with icy sections on untreated surfaces and some lying snow.

There will be a mixture of sunshine and occasional winter showers, with showers being common in the western half of the country, where there is a risk of hail and thunder.

The highest temperatures of four to seven degrees are forecast with fresh and gusty westerly winds.

A little snow in #westport @MetEireann pic.twitter.com/Cv32BdpkUs

– Craig McCartney (@ craig1scotty) January 27, 2020

Main picture: File photo. Photo credit: Niall Carson / PA Archive / PA Images