Obongjayar’s defiant songs of self-confidence: NPR

The London-born Nigerian musician talks to Lulu Garcia-Navarro from NPR about his new album “Which Way Is Forward?” which includes his cultural heritage to address different aspects of power.







LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

London-based musician Obongjayar is ready to regain his Nigerian roots.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “FREN”)

OBONGJAYAR: (singing) You are important to me. You are important to me.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Born Steven Umoh, the name Obongjayar, is about power for him. He had this in mind recently when Nigerians were put on President Trump’s list of exiles from the United States.

OBONGJAYAR: The world has always been like this. People with less strength and less attraction are always attacked. As a black person, as a black man, as a Nigerian, I think it is also my responsibility to do my best to come to power if it is not about asking for help or I am looking forward to Trump to enable me to enter America. I should be able to negotiate with someone in this position, you know?

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Obongjayar’s new album is called “Which Way Is Forward?” And his music is about self-reliance. It’s also about the cultural heritage he discovered as an adult. Obongjayar grew up in Nigeria, a former British colony.

OBONGJAYAR: We were taught the British curriculum before independence. And I really didn’t know anything about my legacy, not even that you were taught English as the main language in schools. And you’re not really taught about the immediate community I’ve been in. I felt better equipped for Britain and not so good to live in the country where I was born and grew up.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “DREAM IN TRANSIT”)

OBONGJAYAR: (singing) See what you did. Don’t turn your back (INAUDIBLE). See what you did Enough is enough.

The year I turned 18 is the year I moved to London. But my self-growth, my personal growth, didn’t really take place until I left London and went to the University of Norwich, which is east of England. And I pay it to the people I met there who introduced me to a whole host of musical and literary things that made me think about life the way I do now.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “STILL SUN”)

OBONGJAYAR: (singing) Up like sun, down like sun, still sun – I know who I am. It is not the end.

Musically, I was lonely like in Nigeria, but I heard a lot of hip-hop – 50 cents, Lil Wayne, Kanye West – and a lot of American stuff that came into the country. But as the time passed when I moved to Norwich, I became familiar with the older things again, like the Afrobeat, the Highlife. And it’s strange because things like that were played in Nigeria, but we just weren’t interested because we thought it was music for old people. You know, I look up to someone like Fela Kuti because he was very steadfast in what he believed in. And he did it completely without changing who he was. He didn’t compromise. You know, that’s what I try when I make music – just say how you feel, you know? Someone wants to have a conversation if you are wrong. You may be right. But just say it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “STILL SUN”)

OBONGJAYAR: (singing) I’m not afraid of anything – up like sun, down like sun, still sun – up like sun, down like sun, still sun.

Defiant that it was music – and it made me think about the music I wanted to make and what I wanted my music to say.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “10K”)

OBONGJAYAR: (singing) I wake up and run every morning. I run, run for my life.

My song “10K” is about getting up every day and trying to survive. No food for lazy men – there is a saying in Nigeria that goes this way. That’s the reality of a lot of people, you know? You wake up every morning. The first thing you do is go to work or figure out how you’ll survive until the end of the day because it’s so competitive out there. If you don’t actively try, you will stamp on it. Someone will run past you.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “GOD’S OWN CHILDREN”)

OBONGJAYAR: (singing) God’s children, hold your head up. Push your weight against the winch you’re trying to throw. This place is ugly. Don’t be robbed of your face, your grace and your body.

My song “God’s Own Children” – there is a line that says wash the war out of your breath. It is time to act. I feel that there is a lot of talk and a lot of anger in the language and in the way we resist these things. But there is not much action. And nobody really does anything, you know? Acting does not necessarily mean violence. It can mean something as simple as recycling or changing your diet or lifestyle. I think we have to do a lot more with our world instead of pointing a finger.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “GOD’S OWN CHILDREN”)

OBONGJAYAR: (singing) And in this dance we dance together. Armageddon is on our streets. In this fight we fight together – no retreat and no surrender.

When I say we dance together in dance – there is Armageddon on our streets – in this fight we fight together – no retreat and no surrender – it is about the collective mindset of coming together as a unit to bring about changes in the society in which we live , It is really, really, really up to us as human beings to rise up or stay on the ground.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That was the musician Obongjayar. His new album “Which Way Is Forward?” is out now.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “GOD’S OWN CHILDREN”)

OBONGJAYAR: (singing) Keep moving. It is your weapon.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. For more information, see the terms of use and authorization pages on our website at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are quickly created by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and are created using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The main record of NPR programming is audio recording.