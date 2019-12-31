Obituary – Haass – Casper, WY Oil City News

Loading...

Charlotte Louise Haass

Charlotte Louise Haass, a longtime resident of Casper, died softly on December 17 in Bellevue, Washington, where she lived with many members of her extended family. She was 95 years old.

Charlotte was born in Quincy, Illinois, of Price West and Louise Locke West. Charlotte spent her early years at Quincy on her parents' dairy farm. She often spoke of that time with great tenderness, telling stories of riding a horse, who loved apples and peanut butter, at school with her brother John. The family later moved to St Louis, where Charlotte graduated with honors at Ritenour High School.

After graduating, Charlotte passed the public service exam and was accepted into an FAA program. She trained in Kansas City and moved on to her first job in La Junta, Colorado. Later promotion brought Charlotte to Casper where she worked at the airport. Part of his duties consisted in establishing radio contact with each pilot entering his airspace. She loved her job and had a lot of friends.

Charlotte met John Haass at the Riverside Club where they did their first dance. They married and founded their large family which eventually grew to include ten children, four girls and six boys. Raising her children has kept Charlotte busy, but she has had time for many projects. She was a dressmaker, knitter and carded, spun and woven. Charlotte was known for baking bread and pies. She often entered them at the Casper Fair and once took all the purple ribbons from the bread class. She won the Pillsbury competition, was featured in the Tribune and played a small role in an advertisement.

Charlotte also had a garden each season, studied ceramics at Casper College, and was an avid reader and bridge player. Well in her sixties, a sunny day would see Charlotte riding her bike on Poplar street and around Mountain Drive. Charlotte's favorite advice to her children was; get up, wash your face, brush your teeth, comb your hair and go.

Charlotte will be sadly missed by her extended family. She will be remembered as an intelligent, dynamic and creative woman of a few words but many actions, a person who has never refused a chance to go somewhere or learn something new .

Preceded in the death of her parents, Price and Louise West, husband of sixty, John Haass, sister, Susan Hughes, brother John West and grandchildren Timothy Valstad and Roxanne Hall

All of Charlotte's children survive and include, Mary Valstad, Susan Brenniman, Patricia Leik, Tom Haass, Catherine Hall, John Haass, Mathew Haass, Nathan Haass, Michael Haass and Benjamin Haass. Charlotte leaves 21 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren

Spring service will take place for Charlotte at Casper. She will be buried next to John Haass at the Highland Memorial Cemetery.