Obituaries - Wolff, Curtis, Hart - Casper, WY Oil City News

Wiley Roger “Ike” Wolff (courtesy of Bustard’s Funeral Home)

Wiley R. “Ike” Wolff

August 29, 1935 ~ January 4, 2020

The wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Wiley R. “Ike” Wolff 84 from Casper, Wyoming, passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Ike was born on August 29, 1935 on a ranch south of Moneta, Wyoming, the son of Charles and Bobbie Wolff. He was the youngest of 6 children. He attended school in Shoshoni, WY, where he met the love of his life, Norma Jean Riegert. He married Norma on March 16, 1958. Together they raised 5 sons. They moved to Casper in 1967, where he worked for Hot Springs REA. He retired in 1999 after 31 years. Ike also served in the Navy from 1956 to 1960.

Ike is put to death by his son Scott, parents, brothers Wesley and Chuck, sisters June and Gloria, and a grandchild. He is survived by his wife Norma, sons Tracy (Sonya) of Lakewood, CO, Roger (Kelly), Jeff (Dani) and Cory, all of them by Casper, 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and his sister Carline Wilson from Green River. Instead of flowers, plaques can also be donated to Boyd Ave. Baptist Church Building Fund at 1930 Boyd Avenue, Casper, WY 82604.

Services will take place on January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. on Boyd Ave. instead of. Baptist church.

Melvin Curtis (courtesy of Bustard’s Funeral Home)

Melvin L. Curtis

February 22, 1946 ~ January 6, 2020

Melvin L. Curtis, 73, from Casper, Wyoming, went to heaven on January 6, 2020 after a brave battle against cancer. He was born in Wall, South Dakota to Harold and Stella Curtis. As a boy, he grew up in Milesville, SD.

Melvin started in the Gillette, Wyoming oil field and lived and worked in several states. Oilfield was his life. He retired in 2013 and spent six winters in Arizona. He is owned by his wife Donna Curtis, three daughters Lori (Brian) Mensing, Angie (Kevin) Taylor and Jolene (Rich) Hallcroft, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren, two stepdaughters Karlene (Richard) Chruszch and Kim (John) Hudson, five Step-grandson and three great-grandchildren, sisters Patty (Gary) Senier, Esther (Harry) Leeper, JoAnn (Butch) Sanders, Deloris (Floyd) Luken and brother Richard (Marcia) Curtis, mother and father in law Vernon and Clara Weigel and several nieces and nephews.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Stella Curtis, brother Harold Curtis Jr. and great-granddaughter Morgan Holland.

The funeral and ceremony will take place on May 16, 2020 in Philip, South Dakota.

The services are provided by Bustard & Jacoby, Funerals, Cremations, Monuments and Receptions, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY

Roland Hart (courtesy of Bustard’s Funeral Home)

Roland William Hart

November 8, 1929 ~ January 7, 2020

Roland William Hart was born on November 8, 1929 in Douglas, Wyoming, and died on January 7, 2020 in Casper, Wyoming. He lived 88 of his 90 years in Wyoming and often told his children in later years that he would never leave Wyoming.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Highland Park Community Church. There will be a reception and private event in Douglas.

Roland graduated from Douglas High School in 1947 and the University of Wyoming in 1951. He attended college on a full scholarship and worked in his brotherhood Acacia to earn food and lodging. He received a BS in “Petroleum Engineering” and worked in the oil fields from 1951 to November 1994.

Roland met Lois Katherine Hattell in May 1951 and they married in February 1952 for 64 years until Lois died.

Roland and Lois had 4 children: Rolanda (Roe) Dodgen (Jim), California: David Hart (Becky), Cheyenne: Sharon Jaworski Geiss (Steve), Kansas: and Paul Hart (Beth), Denver. They were blessed with 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. James Dodgen, Briell Stratton (Gerry), Simon Dodgen (Amber), Natasha Jaworski Moser (Matthew), Roland Hart Jaworski (Liza), Sophia Jaworski (deceased), Stephanie Hart (Donald) and Jeffrey Hart.

He was preceded by his parents in death; Homer and Ida May Hart, a brother, Richard Hart, a sister, Helena Mueller and son and granddaughter Sophia.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He had been a member of the Gideons since 1961 and had the honor of traveling with the Gideons to place Bibles in the Philippines. He was an active member of the Highland Park Community Church for 40 years. He worked for several years in a service for inmates of the district prison, in which he had a lasting influence on many men.