Obituaries - Sjostrom, Clapp, Schroeder - Casper, WY Oil City News

Felicity Ann Sjostrom (submitted photo)

Felicity Ann Sjostrom

Felicity Ann Sjostrom was born on August 10, 1983 in Ft. Lewis, Washington. She was killed in Gillette, Wyoming on Friday, January 10, 2020.

Before she was one year old, she traveled to Hanna, where she lived with her parents until 1987, when her father was transferred to Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. There she started kindergarten and her very first lifelong relationship was established with her brother Ryelan. When her father left duty in 1990, they moved to Casper, Wyoming, where she attended Kelly Walsh High School until 2000. She moved to the Denver area for a while, but soon returned to Wyoming.

Felicity has been blessed with four children, Kiana, Alexis, D’von and Neela. On Valentine’s Day 2011, she fled to the Red Rocks Amphitheater with Andrew Michaud and had Ivan Moody of the band Five Finger Death Punch sign her marriage certificate. She won three sons in the marriage; Kadyn, Gabryle and Nathan.

Article below …

In 2013, they moved to Greybull, Wyoming, where her husband took up a position at BNSF. In Greybull of all places, Felicity learned how to milk goats and even ride them. She kept chickens and loved working in the garden. After work, her family moved to Gillette, Wyoming in 2015.

She was a loving mother for all seven of her children and a loving sister for Ryelan. In 2005 she became a loving sister to LynnDell, Sierra, Serenity and Kadence.

Felicity lived up to the meaning of her name; Happiness that brought her to the lives of everyone she met. She had an old hippie soul and could often be found in a second-hand shop. She was wearing a batik shirt and a pair of birch sticks. She loved camping and hiking the Big Horn Mountains.

Felicity was implicated in her maternal grandparents, Ronald and Gertrude (Bickford) Keith, and her mother, Mary Jane (Keith) Sjostrom.

She is survived by her husband Andrew Michaud and children Kiana Sjostrom, Kadyn Michaud, Alexis Sjostrom, Gabryle Michaud, D’von Sjostrom, Nathan Michaud and Neela Sjostrom, all from Gillette, Wyoming. Father Eddie Sjostrom from Greybull, Wyoming, father-in-law and mother-in-law Tim and Phyllis Michaud from Oklahoma; Brothers Ryelan (Haylee) Sjostrom from Casper, Wyoming, LynnDell Cox, Daniel Kinsman and Kadence Kinsman from Greybull, Wyoming; Sisters Sierra Lamb from Kanab, Utah, and Serenity Kinswoman from St. George, Utah; Grandparents Lloyd and Sylvia Sjostrom from Spokane, Washington; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews in the United States.

Services will take place on Saturday, January 18, at 12:00 noon at the Campbell County Senior Center.

Lois Marie Clapp (Courtesy of Newcomer Funeral Home)

Lois Marie Clapp

1936-2020

Lois Marie Clapp, 83, from Casper, died on January 12, 2020 in Park Place Assisted Living. Lois was born on May 7, 1936 in Casper to Clifford and Daisy (Steinman) Story.

Lois graduated from Natrona County High School in 1956. Lois married Leo Clapp on November 10, 1956 in the First Baptist Church. She was a supervisor for most of her life. She and Leo enjoyed their time together in Alcova, where they spent a lot of time fishing. She was a member of the BPOE Doe. She liked to spend time with her family.

Lois was accompanied by her parents and three sisters, Helen, Opal and May, and brother Albert as they passed. She is survived by her husband, Leo Clapp’s daughter Carol (Chuck) Swartz, son Mark Clapp, granddaughter Rebekah Swartz, grandson Kyle Swartz, two great granddaughters JazzLynn and JeNiyah, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family welcomes guests on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the newcomer Casper Chapel. The funeral service begins on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the newcomer Casper Chapel. A private funeral will take place later.

Elmer S Schroeder (courtesy of Bustard & Jacoby)

Elmer “ES” Schroeder

Elmer “ES” Schroeder passed away peacefully at sunrise, surrounded by his family at Wyoming Medical Center, on January 11, 2020, at the age of 91.

Elmer was born on October 18, 1928 in North Dakota to Mary Mae Jackson and Elmer Sylvester Schroeder Jr. Elmer met the love of his life Joan in Vesta, Minnesota. Elmer and Joan married in 1950 and later moved to Casper, WY, where they raised their family. Elmer liked to work with wood. He also liked to work in his garden and in his garden. Elmer was a family who loved being with his wife and family. Elmer will be remembered for his love for his wife, quick wit and sense of humor.

Elmer is survived by his wife Joan Schroeder; his children Susan Schroeder (Ron Benda), David Schroeder (Anita Schroeder), Pamela Fitzsimmons (Dale Fitzsimmons), Craig Schroeder (Elizabeth Schroeder) and Brian Schroeder (Kerri Schroeder); his 17 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren; and his brother Roland Schroeder. He preceded his mother and father in death; his son “Baby Schroeder”; and his sister Eileen Irene.

Services will take place on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Faith Bible Chapel. A funeral follows at Highland Memorial Cemetery. The visit takes place in the church one hour before the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Please join the family for a reception and lunch in the Faith Bible Chapel immediately after the funeral.

The services are provided by Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments and Receptions, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601.