Obituaries: Rierson, Sorenson, Thompson – Casper, WY Oil City News

Merna Rierson

CASPER, Wyo. –

Services for Merna Rierson, 69, from Casper, WY, will be held at the Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper at 1:00 am on Saturday January 11. She died on December 19 at Denver University Hospital after a long struggle with systemic lupus.

Merna was born on June 3, 1950 in Jorgen and Gerda (Dahlgaard) Christensen. One of five girls, she was raised on a farm south of Dagmar Montana. She attended a country school and graduated from Medicine Lake High School and Eastern Montana College with a teaching diploma.

On August 15, 1971, the world abandoned the gold standard and Merna exchanged gold bands with Greg Rierson of Plentywood, Montana, concluding a marriage that flourished until his death. During this time, she held several secretarial positions, including that of secretary to the deputy director of the city of Casper. She moved to Fenix ​​and Scisson Oil Company as a personnel manager. Later, she moved on to her true passion for politics, becoming the executive director of the Wyoming Democratic Party. Later, she served several terms on the Wyoming Women's Commission.

Merna was proud to be a liberal and democrat defending human rights, especially equal rights for women. His beliefs were deeply rooted in his education at the Danish Lutheran Church in America. She and Greg have traveled extensively in the United States and Europe, with numerous trips to Denmark and have made lifelong friendships with wonderful people in Denmark, Norway and France. She was also a passionate knitter and stitcher enjoying her friends in the knitting club and the sewing guild.

Merna was preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law George and Adeline Rierson, and her two brothers-in-law, Kirt and Ron Rierson.

She is survived by her husband, four sisters, Amy Christensen, Leila (Butch) Michels, Gail (Jim) Eamon and Anita Pritchard, sisters-in-law Lynette Dye and Virginia Rierson, 12 nieces and nephews, and 15 grand nieces and nephews . Merna also leaves to mourn her dear friends Lowell Stephens and Stacy Martinez and her family.

Despite her illness, she led an active and wonderful life, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In the tradition of her ancestors, Merna would like to express her gratitude for the wonderful world in which she had the privilege of living for 69 years with the old Danish phrase "Tak for Alt" or Thank you for everything!

If you would like to donate on behalf of Merna, please do so to the charity of your choice.

Interment with services will take place later in the spring at the Volmer Lutheran Church in Dagmar Montana.

Scott Allan Sorenson

Scott Allan Sorenson, 88, from Casper Wyoming, joined his 51-year-old wife in Christmas paradise on Wednesday December 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with dementia and finally pneumonia.

Scott was born April 30, 1931 in Sioux Falls, SD of Scott and Sylvia (Olson) Sorenson. At the age of 4, the family moved to Omaha, NE where he attended elementary school. At the start of World War II, the family moved to Long Beach, California, until 1945, when the family finally settled in Casper, WY. Scott attended NCHS where he was active at R.O.T.C. and graduated in 1948. After graduating, he joined the US Air Force. During the Korean War, he served in a radar unit in French Morocco. Scott was honorably released in 1955, occupying the rank of staff sergeant. When Scott returned to Casper, WY, and began working for Casper Printing Company, which would later become Mountain States Lithography. He met the love of his life, Joann (Chesbro) and they were married on February 4, 1961. They enjoyed snowmobiling, golf and in the summer, boating and skiing weekends at Lake Alcova. Scott and Joann would have a child, Michelle Frances (DeVore), and she would be the light of her world. Scott retired from Mountain States Lithography in 1993 after 33 years of employment, and has had many happy years of "retirement life". Scott loved cars, especially fast cars, and he kept a count of the 50+ cars he owned in his lifetime – of which he very much liked the 27 he had bought new. He was an accomplished keyboardist and organist and loved to play for his family or visit nursing homes and retirement communities. In his later years, his grandsons, Dakota and Darion were his pride and joy. He spent every day with them, often mistaking them for ice cream or fries, but still picking them up at school and spending time with them. He and his son-in-law, Sean, would enjoy a lot of conversations over a glass of scotch tape sitting around the table, telling stories that will be passed down for generations.

Scott was preceded in death by parents Scott and Sylvia Sorenson, his brother Lee Sorenson, sisters Frances (Sponslor) and Betty (Morrison), and his 51-year-old wife Joann (Chesbro). He is survived by his brother Richard, his brother-in-law Wally Chesbro, his daughter Michelle and her husband Sean DeVore, the grandsons Dakota and Darion (DeArmon) and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery with Dr. Zachary J. Vreeman, commissioned pastor, Grace Reformed Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery.

Dale Leonard Thompson

Funeral services for Dale Leonard Thompson will take place at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Padua on Saturday January 4th. Vigil will begin at 11 a.m. and funeral will begin at 1 p.m., followed by lunch. 604 S Center St, Casper, WY, 82601.

Dale Leonard Thompson, 76, went with his lord on December 20, 2019. Dale was born October 5, 1943 to a farmer, Leonard Pete Thompson and, housewife, Mary Brester in Minatare, Nebraska. At the age of eight, Dale and her parents moved to Missoula, MT. Dale graduated from Missoula County High School on June 5, 1963. After high school, he joined the Montana Army National Guard, where he served six years and was honorably released with the qualification of Rifle M1 Expert and the decoration of Expert Marksman with Rifle Bar. At 22, on July 9, 1966, Dale married Eve Linn Bourassa in Missoula, MT. Their vow, "Until death do us part", has been maintained, as they have remained in sacred marriage for 53 years. In the late 1970s, Dale moved his family to Gillette, WY, in search of a better life. He joined St. Matthews Catholic Church and joined the Knights of Columbus in 1981, where he was a great knight and a loyal navigator. He also organized the floats for the July 4 parade for the Knights of Columbus. Dale held various jobs before joining UPS; he remained in the business until his retirement in 2009. He was a passionate member of the NRA and a concealed transportation instructor.

Aside from his accomplishments, Dale was a great husband, father and grandfather. When he was away from home, Dale likely went camping and / or hunted and fished. If he was in the garage, he was playing his guitar, singing Achy Breaky Heart and spending time with his grandchildren, where he placed a Nerf hoop on the interior door of the garage. It was a smart decision that demonstrated his wisdom, placing the ball game inside so that he could spend more time with said grandchildren. In all, Dale loved to make those around him laugh and smile with his wonderful sense of humor.

Dale is survived by his wife, Eve Thompson, and their two daughters, Laura Michelle (Anthony Krussow) Cramer and Deborah Lynne (Bill) Stone, of Gillette, WY. He also leaves to mourn his two grandchildren, Kyle Phoenix Barber and Cody Leonard Cramer. Dale is also survived by an older sister, Arlene (Howard) Schlegel of Missoula, MT, and an older brother, Al (Joann) Thompson of Scottsbluf, NE; and by many nieces, nephews and a sister-in-law, Diane Thompson. Dale was chased by his parents and an older brother, Daryl Thompson.