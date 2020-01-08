Obituaries: Phillips, Schultz, Wilson, Whitcomb, Allen

Loading...

Jamie LaVerne Phillips

Jamie LaVerne Phillips: December 24, 1985 ~ December 31, 2019 (Age 34)

Jamie LaVerne Phillips was born on December 24, 1985 in Casper, WY, the son of Kay Whiting and Glenn Phillips.

Jamie attended school in Casper during her sophomore year. She liked school sports, was a member of Job’s Daughters International and loved going to the mall with her friends. She also liked listening to music and loved handicrafts. She developed an early interest in fashion and makeup that she carried with her until her death.

In 2002, she moved to Paducah, KY to live with her father. Jamie graduated from Heath High School in May 2004. During his studies, Jamie worked as a CNA and later as an LPN at the Senior Care Nursing Home and as an LPN at the Western Baptist Hospital. She graduated from West Kentucky Community Technical College in 2010 and started her career as a Registered Nurse.

Jamie decided to return to her hometown of Casper, WY, in 2011, where she could continue her career as a nurse. She brought with her the love of her life, Gracie May, a Yorkie teacup. From 2011 to 2016, Jamie touched many lives as a compassionate and caring nurse in the Casper and Douglas communities.

Jamie took a job as a traveling nurse in December 2016, which took her to Denver, CO. She loved living in the Denver area and could make it her home by taking a job at Saint Joseph Hospital, where she worked as a nurse nurse at the time of her death. Jamie has influenced the lives of patients and staff and even inspired some to go to a nursing school.

Jamie has received many awards and recognitions throughout her career as a nurse. Most recently, she was awarded for the excellent clinical care of a stroke patient and a heart patient. Jamie was a sensitive nurse who treated every patient with care and compassion. Nursing was her real passion and we are grateful that she could share it with so many.

Jamie loved to travel and visited many countries, including Antigua & Barbuda and Costa Rica. Most recently, she had the trip of a lifetime in December when she celebrated her 34th birthday in Mexico. Jamie also enjoyed traveling to the United States with friends and family.

Jamie will be missing forever from her mother Kay, Casper, WY; Father Glenn (Cherie), St. Petersburg, FL; Siblings Risa, Bree (Michael), Cody, Kristina (Anthony) and Cory; various aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Instead of flowers, the Jamie family will erect a memorial at Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver in their honor. Donations can be sent to Kay Whiting, 1943 S Poplar St, Casper, WY 82601.

Bethel “Beth” Jean Schultz

Bethel “Beth” Jean SchultzThe 79-year-old from Casper, Wyoming, died on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in the Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper. She was born on October 3, 1940 in Garretson, SD, to Norman and Evelyn Fresvik. She graduated from Garretson High School in Garretson, SD. Beth met the love of her life, Roy J. Schultz, at a dance and when she was old enough they married. They had four children at this association. The young family moved to Casper and ran the Green Gables Motel. Beth was an avid book reader and always kept her home tidy and busy. She liked to crochet and the whole family received their gifts from Afghans and doilies. Her family, whom she adored, will miss her so much that she will be remembered for her amazing donation heart.

Her father Norman Fresvik precedes her death. her mother and stepfather Evelyn and Richard Kriens; Husband Roy J. Schultz; and sister Karen Marie Schmidt. She is survived by her children Theresa (Shannon) Buzzard from Harrison, AR, Brian Schultz from Casper, WY, Sonja (Greg) Prado from Casper, WY and Beth Ann (Robert) Poe from Castle Rock, CO. Grandson Rachel (Ben) Plumlee from Alpena, AR, Megan (Brandon) Carter from Harrison, AR, Dylan Poe and Madison Poe, both from Castle Rock, CO; Great-grandchildren Christopher, Eddie and Shirley Plumlee from Alpena, AR; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visit will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the newcomer Casper Chapel. A funeral service will take place on January 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home, followed by Interment at Highland Cemetery. A reception follows at the VFW Memorial Post, Bryan Stock Trail 1800, Casper.

Monuments on their behalf may be directed to the Central Wyoming Hospice.

Lucille Marie Wilson

Lucille Marie Wilson, 101, from Casper, died on January 3, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center. Lucille was born on September 1, 1918 in Denver, CO, to Frederick and Anna (Gabardi) Frazzini. Lucille graduated from North High in Denver, Colorado. Lucille enjoyed dancing at a young age. Lucille worked as a stenographer for the Army Air Corp during World War II. She became paralegal for the Department of Agriculture. After his retirement, Lucille was an antique dealer.

In addition to her parents, Lucille was also implicated in death by her brother Frederick Vincent “Bob” Frazzini, her sister Constance C. “Connie” Frazzini, her brother Norman Frazzini and her sister Phyllis Ann Laguardia. She is survived by her son James R. “Jim” Wilson Jr., daughter Linda Ann Shoeneman and grandchildren Dallas Joel Shoeneman and Joseph Allen Shoeneman.

Services are pending at this time.

G. Scott Whitcomb

G. Scott Whitcomb of Casper retired on January 4, 2020 after a brave battle against cancer. He was born on March 8, 1942 in Long Beach, California, but lived most of his life in Wyoming. He was fondly known to his family and many friends as the “bear” and was proudly known to his five grandchildren as the “grandson bear”. Scott attended Lander High School for two years and was a member of the 1960 Natrona County High School grade. He maintained lifelong friendships with many of his classmates. Scott worked at Rex Robertson Co. and later at Prairie Pella in Casper and sold windows and doors throughout Wyoming until he was unable to work due to his illness. He really enjoyed his job and the time he spent with his employees, contractors and many customers.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Gale W. Whitcomb and Julee (Huber) Whitcomb, as well as his brother, R. Gary Whitcomb. He is survived by his wife of 47, Diana Mary (Crowe) Whitcomb; his three children Shannon Dean, Erin Pilkington (Jim) and Trisha Whitcomb; five loving grandchildren; Sean (26), Brooke (16), Evan (14), Lauren (12) and Caleb (12); Brother and sister in law Doug and Timmy Crowe and sister in law Cynthia Anderson. He is also survived by several special nieces and a nephew: Ardie (Chad) Edwards, Marty Crowe, Michelle (Mark) Diaz, Marcie Fanning, Laurie Marques and Summer Anderson; as well as cousins ​​Marlene (Steve) Johnson, Roger (Rochelle) Bruhn and Bob (Ellie) Bruhn.

Scott loved Wyoming, loved spending time on Casper Mountain, loved his Denver Broncos, and was always looking forward to seeing his cousin again in the summer in places like Alcova Lake, Colorado Springs / Pueblo Lake, Cheyenne, and Seal Beach, CA, so that he could spend time with the family. Scott was a kind, generous, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and cousin and was a friend to many. He will be missed deeply.

A memorial service for Scott will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Bethel Baptist Church at S. Poplar St. 3030 in Casper. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Please consider making a donation to Bethel Baptist Church (Casper) or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (www.themmrf.org) instead of flowers.

Rachael Allen

Rachael Allen died peacefully on January 3, 2020 at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions. Rachael was born on March 29, 1925 in Kilgore, Nebraska to Georgetta (Rogers) and Charles Lee Carson.

Rachael leaves behind her children Ron Sanford, Dennis Allen, Kathy (Ray) Hall and Wayne (Debbie) Allen; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.