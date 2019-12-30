Obituaries: Phillips, Kuhlman, Storer, Rierson

Loading...

Jonathan E. Phillips

CASPER, Wyo. –

Jonathan E. Phillips returned home on December 17, 2019. Jon had been in poor health for a year.

He was born on September 19, 1949. He grew up and lived in Casper, WY. all his life. He graduated from NCHS. He was a member of the ROTC.

He immediately went to work at CAT Machinery after graduating. He worked there for almost 40 years.

He then retired to pursue other interests, such as his love of playing his guitar, shooting his bow, working with wood, riding his motorcycle, tinkering on various projects and keeping his courtyard in perfect condition. He also liked to travel.

Jon always seemed so serious and hardworking most of the time, but deep down, he was having a little fun, joking too. He didn't go out often but he was there.

His strong convictions and faith have led him through some of his most difficult times. I wish he could have had as many years to enjoy his hobbies as he spent working.

He is chased to death by his parents and a brother. He is survived by his son and his fiancé, 1 brother, 1 sister and his wife. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

No service is planned, but please take a moment to say to Jon, "We will see you again someday".

Jonathan Lee "Jon" Kuhlman

Jonathan Lee "Jon" Kuhlman

CASPER – Jon died unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep on December 14, 2019. He was born in Flint, Michigan on February 7, 1941 to Fredrick and Lillian Kuhlman. Jon was the sixth child in a large family of 13 children where their German heritage was very strong. His brothers and sisters knew him by the name of Johnny. The Kuhlman family moved to Kimball, NE in 1948 and later to Delta, CO where he left school at the age of 16 to work in the petroleum field.

Jon was drafted, but was able to join the Navy Seabees at grade E5 in 1965. He served his country on a tour of Vietnam and was honorably released in 1967. He did not speak of his stay there .

He married Norma Jean of Midwest, WY in 1966. They moved to Casper, WY where they raised their two children, Karen and Linda, and Step Daughters Sheryl and Sandy, and Step Son Steve.

He married Virginia Powell in 1990. They raised their nephew "Ginger" Jacob to Casper as their son. His J.L. Kuhlman Welding oil field business operated successfully for many years and he was known for his hard work and hard work. His welding expertise later led him to become an inspector for several large companies.

One of the greatest joys in Jon's life was music. He sang with The Barbershop Quartet and was loved for his beautiful bass voice. He directed the music at Mt. See the Baptist Church and the College Heights Baptist Church. His love for music carried him every day when a song or a jingle was on his lips.

Jon knew no stranger and was a donor. He worked at the food bank and delivered food to the illegals and the needy. There was always a smile on her face and a bounce in her walk. He has taken care of countless people and has touched lives with his cheerful attitude.

He loved NASCAR, hunting, fishing and you could find motor oil for family and friends, whether they knew they needed it or not.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Lillian Kuhlman: sister, Bonita Kuhlman: and brother Fredrick Kuhlman III.

He is survived by his wife Virginia Kuhlman, his daughters Karen (Michael) Campbell, Linda (Brett) Meyer, the children of the heart Sheryl Herrick, Sandy (Dave) Cardenas, Steve (Cindy) Sloan, Jacob Powell, many grandchildren children and great-grandchildren. Her brothers and sisters Marlene, Gloria, Carroll, Jake, Keith, Janice, Billy, Myrna, Jerry and Joel.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Instead of flowers, his family respectfully requests that donations be made to his wife for the continued care of herself and Jacob.

Carole Ann Storer

Carole Ann Storer, 80, of Casper WY, died on Friday, December 27, 2019, while living in Garden Square Assisted Living.

She was born October 16, 1939 in Casper, WY, to George K. and Wilma Dee Forster. She graduated from Natrona County Secondary School in 1957.

She married Roland (Shorty) L. Shelton on November 15, 1957. They had three children and divorced in 1981. She married James Storer on May 23, 1991.

Carole was a housewife while her children lived at home. She was an accountant at Gold Crown Property Management in Denver until her retirement. She and Jim then moved to Burns, WY to live in the home of their dreams. After Jim passed away, she moved to Casper to be closer to her daughter, Vicki.

Carole was an avid reader, she loved her computer games, her crossword puzzles and her puzzles. His favorite programs were game shows, even Ninja Warrior. She was also a fan of LA Law and CSI shows. She was an artisan and did a lot of manual work over the years. She was also a very competent pianist and organist. Before his death, his family had known eleven generations eleven times.

She is survived by her brother and his wife, Alan and Sharon Forster of Cheyenne and their family. His sister-in-law Gerradean Forster and his family. Her children, Vicki Beckfield (Scott) of Casper, Michael Shelton (Sue) of Atlanta, GA and Danean Wisely (Wendy) of Parker, CO. Five grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents, her older brother Neal and her husband Jim.

A memorial service will take place at the funeral home for new arrivals on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, commemorative contributions can be made to Girl Scouts in Montana and Wyoming, specify Camp Sacajawea, Casper, WY. Or meals on wheels.

Services for Merna Rierson, 69, from Casper, WY, will be held at the Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11. She died on December 19, 2019 at Denver University Hospital after a long struggle with systemic lupus.

Merna was born on June 3, 1950 in Jorgen and Gerda (Dahlgaard) Christensen. One of five girls, she was raised on a farm south of Dagmar, Montana. She attended a country school and graduated from Medicine Lake High School and Eastern Montana College with a teaching diploma.

On August 15, 1971, the world left the gold standard, and Merna exchanged gold bands with Greg Rierson of Plentywood, Montana, concluding a marriage that flourished the rest of his life. During this time, she held several secretarial positions, including that of secretary to the deputy director of the city of Casper. She joined Fenix ​​and Scisson Oil Company as personnel manager. Later, she moved on to her true passion for politics, becoming the executive director of the Wyoming Democratic Party. Later, she served several terms on the Wyoming Women's Commission. She was also an avid knitter and stitcher, enjoying her friends in her knitting group and at the Sewing Guild.

Merna was proud to be a liberal and democrat defending human rights, especially equal rights for women. His beliefs were deeply rooted in his education at the Danish Lutheran Church in America. She and Greg have traveled extensively in the United States and Europe, with numerous trips to Denmark, and they have made lifelong friendships with great people in Denmark, Norway and France.

She was predeceased by her parents, her parents-in-law George and Adeline Rierson, and two brothers-in-law, Kirt and Ron Rierson.

She is survived by her husband, four sisters, Amy Christensen, Leila (Butch) Michels, Gail (Jim) Eamon and Anita Pritchard, 12 nieces and nephews, and 15 grand nieces and nephews.

Despite her illness, she led an active and wonderful life, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In the tradition of her ancestors, Merna would like to express her gratitude for the wonderful world in which she had the privilege of living for 69 years with the old Danish phrase "Tak for Alt" or Thank you for everything!

Interment with services will take place later in the spring at the Volmer Lutheran Church in Dagmar, Montana.