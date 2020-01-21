Obituaries: Palato, Layton, Weston-Casper, WY Oil City News

Richard Dion Palato

CASPER, Wyo. –

Richard Dion Palato, 51, died on January 18, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones. He loved God and his country. He spent 25 years in the army. Tours in the Gulf War and two tours in Iraq. He was a worker in the oil field who dealt with downhole tools. He was a phenomenal and loving husband of Shannon and father of Anastasia Rose.

It is preceded by the death of his father, Jess Palato, stepmother, Jo Palato, brother, Jeff Tucker and grandparents.

Article below …

He is survived by his wife and daughter, mother, Debi Tucker, stepfather Drew Tucker and seven siblings, Betty Grant, Valerie Kittrell, Marilyn Bullock, Dolly Picket, Bonnie Allen, Andrew Tucker, Valentino Palato and Jodell Timmerwilke, numerous nieces , Nephews, aunts and uncles.

A memorial service with military honors is currently pending.

Robert Keith Layton (“Keith”)

Robert Keith Layton (“Keith”) was born on November 9, 1927 in Pauls Valley, OK to Aubre and Irene Layton. During these founding years, he learned the value of hard work and helped his father with the numerous farms his parents owned. As a young adult, he learned to grow and pick cotton.

Keith graduated from Elk City High School in Elk City, OK in 1944. He entered the Navy at the age of 17 and completed a boot camp in San Diego, California before traveling to Hawaii to serve his nation in World War II. Keith started his long journey to Japan with the USS YMS-346 Minesweeper and was convinced that he would not return if the war had not ended. Keith spent some time in Japan and the Philippines before driving home on the USS Susquehanna in 1946.

Keith’s post-war trip took him to many different places. He enrolled and spent a year at the Southwestern School of Technology, but soon realized that it wasn’t for him, and started his journey as a taxable, working adult who worked on a timber yard and even packed and sold fruit in Grand Junction He then found himself in Oklahoma, where he worked as a seismologist at Petroleum Consultants, Inc. In this position, he was sent to East Texas to work on a survey team that he very much liked. He was eventually transferred to Bismarck, ND, where he met LaVonne Lien in a bowling alley while she was working as a waitress. They married on January 28, 1951 in Steele, ND. The young couple was soon transferred to Minot, ND for a new job. Her first daughter Karla (Kye) was born here. Then Keith took on a new job as Petroleum Scout at Superior Oil in Miles City, MT, which brought new challenges with her second daughter Diane (Dee). The next stop in Keith’s job at Superior Oil was Denver, CO, where the couple welcomed their third daughter Lori and 6 years later their son Michael (Mike).

Keith was soon transferred to Wyoming. The family charged their pink station wagon and moved to Casper, WY – the family’s last move – in January 1964. Keith worked for Superior Oil for many years and was then recruited by Gulf Oil as a Petroleum Landman, where he worked and made many friends on his travels through the Wyoming, Colorado, North Dakota and Montana regions. Keith then took a job at Double Eagle Petroleum and Mining, where he eventually retired at the age of 64.

After 33 years of marriage, Keith Vonnie lost on April 14, 1984. On November 22, 1986, Keith married Alelia Hohbein, with whom he shared another 33 years of love, companionship and three other daughters: Becky, Sheri and Kim.

Keith enjoyed sports. He loved playing catcher and long ball hitters in fast pitch softball, bowling with friends and family, playing golf, fishing, and playing pool. As Mike grew up, he was always on the sidelines as a coach for his long-standing baseball career. Keith loved watching the Wyoming Cavalry indoor soccer team, the Denver Broncos and the UW Cowboys. He also enjoyed his family dinner at La Cocina and his meals and car trips with Mel. He was a family man and enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren do all kinds of sports and activities. If he couldn’t attend, you could bet he would always ask for them! He loved his Boston Terrier and Chihuahua, Bella, who were always in his lap.

Keith was headed in death by his father, Aubre and mother, Irene; a brother, Lowell; Ms. Vonnie; Great-grandson, Evan Michael Stanley; Great-granddaughter Avery LaVonne Sterling; and great-grandchildren, Teryn Lee LaPointe

Keith is survived by Karla Stanley and her children Jeff Stanley and Breanne Sterling (Tyler); Dee Irwin (Stephen) and their children Mandy Irwin (Susie Bachand) and Kimberly Taylor (Ray); Lori Layton; Mike Layton (Argeri) and their children Alexandria Layton (Ryan Semerad) and Michael Layton; Becky Rampon (James) and their children Jaime Griffith (Derek), David Rampon, Jordan Rampon and Jenna DeBautte (Giovanni); Sheri Stanek (Chris) and their children Brendan LaPointe (Kassandra), Kevin Stanek and Cameron Stanek; and Kim Klaassen (Mel) and their children Jessica Walker, Kodi Zechial (Michael) and Morgan Martin; and 21 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bustards & Jacoby Funeral Home on 600 CY Avenue in Casper, WY. Afterwards there will be lunch in the Air Innovations Banquet Hall on 5000 CY Avenue. A private funeral will take place later.

The family requests that donations be made to Central Wyoming Hospice instead of flowers.

Curtis Moore Weston

Curtis Moore Weston, 92, from Casper, died on January 17, 2020 in Central Wyoming Hospice. He was born on July 4, 1927 in Bourbon, Mississippi, to Clarence and Katherine (Boschert) Weston. He attended the Arcola School, where he graduated in 1945. He joined the Navy and served in World War II. After serving in the Navy, he attended and graduated from Copiah-Lincoln Junior College in Wesson, MS. He then attended and graduated from Southwestern at Memphis College (now Rhodes College) and graduated in chemistry in 1951. His business life initially took him to Memphis, TN, where he worked in sales at the Arthur Fulmer Companies. He eventually moved to Colorado Springs, CO, where he lived for several years. In 1978, he bought Decker Auto Glass, one of his customers, and moved to Casper, Wyoming.

He brought Decker Auto Glass from a small store to four stores and a wholesale glass warehouse with sales in Wyoming and Western Nebraska. Curt never had children, but considered his employees as family. A very nice and considerate employer. Curt was named Wyoming Small Business Person of the Year by the SBA. He owned Decker Auto Glass until 2008 when he sold it and retired in Casper. Curt stayed close to his extended family and returned to his family’s bourbon home in the Mississippi Delta annually for Christmas and summer visits for many years. He was a wise, kind, and generous man with a multitude of friends whom he had gathered during his life’s journey. His generosity was reflected in taking 35 Weston family members to a family reunion at his expense in 1999 to share the beauty of his adopted home state of Wyoming.

On site in Casper, Curt was an active member of Kiwanis and Elks.

In addition to his parents, his siblings Jack (Trilba) Weston, Louise Boschert Weston, Fred (Katherine) Weston, Ruth Weston Cable and Clyde (Hazel) Weston also preceded the death. He is survived by Sister Katherine (Kitty) Weston from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Schwager, Bill Cable from Vienna, VA, sister-in-law, Wanda Weston from Cordova, TN; lifelong friend, confidant and “adopted son” Dan (Kathy) Seth from Casper, Wyoming; eight nieces and nephews in the United States and many great-grand nieces and grand-nephews.

After the cremation, Curt’s remains are buried at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming. The memorial service will take place on January 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the newcomer Casper Chapel.