Obituaries: Mills, Culbertson, Sander – Casper, WY Oil City News

Robert William “Bob” Mills, 79, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming, due to complications from various operations. He passed peacefully into God’s hands, surrounded by his wife Sharon, sons Rob and Mike, daughters Teri and Debbie and granddaughter Tiffani.

Mr. Mills was born in Thermopolis, Wyoming on April 24, 1940, to Robert J. and Katie E. (Durham) Mills. He went to schools in Thermopolis, where he graduated from the Hot Springs County High School with the 1958 class. He then went to the National Institute of Dry Cleaning and Laundering, in Silver Springs, Maryland. Bob joined the National Guard of Wyoming in 1959 and spent twenty-six years in his country, state, and community. He was married to Sharon Doerr on August 12, 1964.

Bob spent his life growing up in the laundry and dry cleaning sector. He and his family owned and operated Thermopolis laundry and dry cleaners, and Sharon and his wife had served Diamond Cleaners for over 40 years. During his later years, Bob also worked as a gardener at the Wyoming Pioneer Home, as a maintenance engineer at the Plaza Hotel and delivered Airborne Express at the Big Horn Basin. He and his wife moved to Texas Hill Country in 2001, both working for HEB Grocers for 10 years before returning to their parental home in Thermopolis for retirement.

During his business career in Thermopolis, Bob was an active member of B.P.O. Elks # 1746, Fraternal Order of Eagles 1884 Aerie, Lions Club, Rotary Club, where he acted as president, Kiwanis International and the volunteer fire department of Thermopolis, as secretary, treasurer, captain and assistant chief, and was named firefighter of the year in 1982.

He is survived by his 55-year-old wife, Sharon; daughters Teri Mills of Kiowa, Colorado, and Debbie (Mark) Zink of Fruita, Colorado; sons Robert A. Mills of Jarrell, Texas, and Michael W. (Randy) Mills of Dover, Florida; and brother Allen (Carol) Mills of Green Valley, Arizona. Grandchildren include Tiffani (Shelby) Clayburn or Duchesne, Utah; Robert j. Mills of San Angelo, Texas; Bailee (Chad) Wiesman from Midland, Texas. Great-grandchildren Addelyne and Tayson Clayburn, and McKenzee Sue Wiesman.

The extended family includes in-laws Joanne Myers from Michigan, Betty (Bill) Noud of Thermopolis and Tana Doerr from Nevada; and brothers-in-law Joe Vaske from Minnesota, Gary McMillen from Michigan and Michael (Barbie) Doerr from Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Katie Marie and son Brandon Ray.

In accordance with Bob’s wishes, no funerals will be held, with cremains buried sometime in the spring of 2020, at Monument Hill Cemetery in Thermopolis.

Services are entrusted to the care of Bustard & Jacoby, Funerals, Cremations, Monuments and Receptions, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601.

Clarence Wendell Culbertson, 98, from Casper, met his Lord peacefully in his sleep, February 6, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1921 in Clarence and Lucille (Sheets) Culbertson in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He graduated from high school in Pueblo, followed post-graduate studies and then went to Central Bible School Springfield, Missouri for 2 years.

In October 1942, Wendell joined the navy because of the Second World War. Due to earlier radio lessons and his high entry scores, he entered the reserves as 2nd class radio technician. He served for 36 months in active service. During that time he was stationed on Treasure Island (bootcamp); Oklahoma A & M at Stillwater (Radio School); Ward Island at Corpus Christi (Radar Training); Quonset Point, Rhode Island (formation of Night Fighter Squadrons); and the South Pacific on countless aircraft carriers in combat zones. He received two quotes from the presidential unit and battle ribbons with silver and bronze stars and an excellent ribbon for creditable service.

While stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas on April 18, 1943, he married Arlene Williams. He accepted his honorable resignation as Chief Petty Officer in Virginia at the end of the war. In December 1945 he drove to Joplin, Missouri, where he learned drawing skills at Joplin Junior College. He was later re-registered for three time periods in the Marine Reserves with weekend warrior activities.

Returning to Colorado, he continued his education at the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he studied engineering. He then moved to Denver, where he started raising his family while working at the Rocky Mtn. Arsenal, Buckley Field in the Naval Reserve. He also worked with the contractor company that built the refinery in Commerce City for Continental Oil Co. (now Conoco). He was hired by Conoco as a refinery employee because of his knowledge of the layout when building it.

He was approached to take on a temporary job as a warehouse employee and technical employee in Conoco’s Glenrock Refinery, with its own office. This was in the winter of 1949, when most roads were closed off due to great snow drifts and hay had to be flown to isolated farms to feed the cattle. He hitched a colleague employee who wanted to check the well-being of his family member in Glenrock. Arriving on a freshly plowed highway in the small town where many houses were still covered with snow drifts over their roofs, he got a hotel room and immediately started working at the refinery. The refinery was to be closed within a few months, but remained open for seven years. Instead of returning to Denver, he took care of his family in Glenrock, including his son, Richard, and daughter RheaAnn.

Wendell was transferred in February 1956 to the Controllers department in Casper for Conoco. He was entitled Inventory & Accounting Engineer. His work with Conoco now included many journeys through the western US, as well as offshore Louisiana and Prudhoe Bay, Alaska for production and pipelines.

Wendell worked for Conoco for 36 years until he was offered an early retirement pension at the age of 64. He then enrolled at Casper College and obtained a degree in Associate of Arts. He completed many oil and acrylic landscape paintings and was known for his pen drawings, sometimes on paper cups and napkins while sitting with friends. He used his experience in mechanical drawing to help with the planning and construction of the addition of the Faith Assembly of God Church on the South Poplar and with the new church building on Casper Mtn. Away. His partner and inspiration, Arlene, died in 2002 after enjoying 59 happy years of marriage.

On Valentine’s Day, he shared a romantic first date at a church party with Lolabee Thompson and they later married. They shared love and care for more than 16 years. He enjoyed eating Lola’s delicious cakes, cakes and freshly baked bread. They went on four cruises and often drove to Arizona, California, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma and Washington to visit family and friends. They played games and puzzles and Wendell continued his art through photography and sketches. He kept his mind sharp by doing word games and Sudoku and by reading regularly. Lola and Wendell attended daily Bible study and prayed together for their many family members and friends. He kept going to church every week and had a fixed date at Taco Bell.

Wendell worked with the boy scouts for many years and was already one when he was young. He was a Scoutmaster in Glenrock and in active leadership for adults in the River Bend District here in Casper. He earned and therefore received the Silver Beaver Award. He also helped art and science formation and development for Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. He was vice president of the Northwest region for almost 20 years to support the college. He still supports the university and strongly promotes higher education.

Wendell faithfully served his church, Casper Faith Assembly of God, since 1956. He served a great deal of the time under every pastor since the beginning of the church. Since 1958 he was also actively involved in the Gideons International Bible Ministry.

Wendell is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Lola Culbertson; his son Richard (Donna) Culbertson and daughter RheaAnn (Garth) Crowe. Stepsons: Tom (Connie) Thompson, Larry (Brenda) Thompson, Jeff (Julie) Thompson; Stepdaughter Starla (Mike) Rockert.

Prior to Wendell in death was his first wife, Arlene Culbertson; his parents Clarence and Lucille Culbertson; his brother, Marvin Culbertson; and his sister Alta Moore.

The services will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 am in Casper Faith. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideons International for worldwide Bible spread. Newcomer Funeral Home that provides services. www.NewcomerCasper.com

Additional survival list of the loving family of Wendell:

Grandchildren: Melody (Seth) Moore; Michael (Porscha) Culbertson; Jonathan (Mirjam) Culbertson; and Kevin Culbertson; Becky Wise; Garth Jr. (Ann) Crowe; Tim (Pauline) Crowe; Step grandchildren: Lane Thompson; Seth (Corrine) Thompson; HaLee Thompson (David Forshee); Allison Blevins (Josh Hudnall); and Ashley de los Santos.

Marvin Sander died peacefully on January 27, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born on January 17, 1935 in Victoria, KA to Edmund and Mary Sander. He married Genevie Romero in 1954 and fathered Marva Jo, Cheryl, Allen, Dennis and David. He married Julie Marshall in 1964, the love of his life for 55 years and fathered Carrie, Deborah and Mark. They moved regularly with the drilling platforms in Colorado, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming. Their last step was to Casper in 1977, working for Signal Drilling Company as a Field Superintendent. Signal merged from Brinkeroff of form Brinkeroff-Signal. They were purchased by Grace Drilling, who was subsequently purchased by Nabors Drilling Company. In 1998 Marvin started Sander Consulting at the age of 64 and worked until he retired at the age of 71.

Marvin was an experienced carpenter and general ‘handyman’. He was able to repair everything (cars, toasters, etc.) and built bookshelves, store benches and numerous household projects. He is known for his spicy sense of humor and stories. Just sit with him for a few minutes and you will be entertained with oilfield stories sprinkled with humor. He loved trolling, ice fishing, hunting and bowling. He was an avid reader and autodidactic petroleum and mechanical engineer. Marvin and Julie spent their early retirement years in their motor home through the country, where they visited baseball games, sight-seeing, and visited friends and family. They enjoyed playing card games and watching Western classics. The Sander family consists of 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and countless cousins.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Julie and children: Marva Jo (Steve) Mooney or Gillette; Cheryl (Tim) Moser or Loveland, CO; Allen Sander from Gillette; Dennis Sander from Walden, CO; Carrie (Troy) Dameron or Pleasanton, CA; brothers and sisters Rita Vonlintel from Hays, KA and Vera (Bob) Wear of Lewisville, TX.

He was persecuted in death by his sister, Patty Younger or Largo, FL; children, Deborah Weant in 2013 from Cheyenne and Mark Sander in 2018 Billings, MT; grandson, Zachary Weant in 2019 from Riverton; and different uncles and aunts.

A viewing is held on Friday, February 7 from 5:00 to 7:00 in Bustards Funeral Home with the memorial service, also in Bustards on Saturday, February 8 at 11:00. Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate Marvin’s life. Julie thanks all the friends who have supported them both in these last years

Services are entrusted to the care of Bustard & Jacoby, funerals, cremation, monuments and receptions, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601.

